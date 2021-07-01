The best moveset for Budew in Pokemon GO

With the Element Cup now in full swing in Pokemon GO, Budew has been making more frequent appearances.

Budew is a Grass and Poison-type Pokemon that evolves into Roselia by using 25 candies. This Pokemon eventually evolves into Roserade, which can be one of the strongest Grass Pokemon a trainer can have in their Pokedex.

Budew is a Pokemon vulnerable to Fire, Flying, Ice, and Psychic-type of Pokemon. With that being said, having this Pokemon battle against Fighting, Water, Electric, Fairy and Grass-type of Pokémon will be a huge benefit to a Trainer going into the Element Cup in Pokemon GO.

Budew's Best Moveset in Pokemon GO

When going into these leagues and Battles, knowing what moveset is best for the Pokémon will be beneficial for success. A moveset is a combination of a Fast Attack and Charged Attack.

This Grass and Poison-type Pokemon has many moves, like Hidden Power and Energy Ball, which will help a trainer defeat other players in this new league. However, there are a few moves that will deal more damage than others. Razor Leaf and Grass Knot have been proven to be the best moveset for this Pokémon, as it has the highest DPS.

It is also highly effective against Corsola, Marshtomp, and Swampert in Pokemon GO. If a trainer enters a player vs. player battle or gym against those Pokemon, Budew will do very well against them.

There are certain items that are available for purchase in the Pokemon GO store, or that can be given as rewards when completing research tasks, that will be helpful in making sure a Budew learns the best moves. These items will be Fast TMs and Charged TMs.

It is also important to know that Budew is only found by being hatched from 5km eggs. It receives a weather boost from sunny or cloudy weather. Keeping that in mind is good when entering any battle using Budew. Pokemon Trainers will want to be extra observant while keeping Budew ready for battle.

