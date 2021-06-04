The best moveset for Charizard in Pokemon GO

Charizard is one of the most well-known Pokemon in Pokemon GO. It has powerful moves that can be devastating in battles.

Charizard is a Flying and Fire-type Pokemon that is weak to Water, Rock, and Electric-type Pokemon. However, it is super resistant to Bug and Grass-type Pokemon.

Charizard evolves from Charmeleon and can evolve into Mega Charizard Y or Mega Charizard X if players are lucky enough to gather 200 Mega Energy. The max CP is 2,889.

Charizard is also available in the rare shiny form, although it is hard to encounter one in the wild.

Moveset that trainers can use to get the best out of Charizard in Pokemon GO

Charizard is a Flying and Fire-type Pokemon that is weak to Water, Rock, and Electric-type Pokemon (Image via Niantic)

Every Pokemon has a moveset that works best when battling in raid or PVP (player vs. player) battles in Pokemon GO.

A moveset is a combination of a fast move, which deals damage every few seconds, and a charge move, which deals the most damage to an opponent.

Charizard's best moveset is the Fire Spin and Blast Burn. This combination of moves is the most effective for PVP battles and raids. It is even useful for battles against the infamous Team Go Rocket. It is also a move combination with the highest total DPS (Damage per Second).

Other Charizard tips

Pokémon trainers with Charizard as their favorite Pokemon know that it's best to use it during windy or sunny weather.

If a trainer uses Charizard in a battle in Pokemon GO, it is powerful against Caterpie, Sandshrew (Alola Form), and Metapod.

With Charizard being weak against Water, Rock, and Electric-type Pokemon, the five strongest Pokemon to use as a counter against it are:

Rhyperior

Tyranitar

Rampardos

Terrakion

Landorus (Therian)

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh