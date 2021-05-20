What is Pokemon GO’s Team GO Rocket Grunt challenge?

Team GO Rocket grunts are invading Pokestops around the world in Pokemon GO.

With the Luminous Y event currently underway, several new features and changes have been introduced in Pokemon GO. Team GO Rocket are up to their usual mischievous behavior, but trainers will have new tricks up their sleeve and will earn exciting rewards upon defeating them.

The Pokemon GO Team Rocket challenge began on May 15th and will run for eight days, ending on May 23rd. All trainers must work together to defeat the GO Rocket grunts that have taken over the Pokestops.

Trainers can track the progress of the challenge by following Pokemon GO’s official social media pages. As of their last update, it has been confirmed that trainers have completed 75% of the challenge so far.

Trainers, you have now completed 75% of the Team GO Rocket Grunt challenge! Do you have any battle tips for fellow Trainers looking to help complete this challenge? Drop your tips below! pic.twitter.com/jsjlie6OR5 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 19, 2021

What to expect from the Pokemon GO Team Rocket Grunt challenge

There are a number of rewards that trainers can look forward to in the grunt challenge (so long as all the trainers work together). These include 3x Catch XP bonuses, a Shiny Galarian Zigzagoon (which can be found in the wild), and a regular Galarian Zigzagoon (which will begin appearing in raids).

There will also be strange eggs to be earned from defeating Team Rocket in Pokemon GO. These eggs will hatch into a number of different Pokemon in-game. It is also worth noting that Pancham has been added to the lineup of Pokemon that can be hatched in-game.

Trainers should be aware that Team Rocket grunts will also be changing up their strategies in battle. It’s been reported that they are specializing in specific Pokemon types and will team up on trainers two to one from time to time.

There is still time to join the event and contribute to the challenge. So, players should be sure to save up Pokeballs and berries. It also never hurts to grab a remote raid pass to get all the rewards and benefits possible from this event.