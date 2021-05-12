When does shiny Galarian Zigzagoon arrive in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO will be offering some interesting features in the upcoming Luminous Legends Y event, and one of them could have many trainers trying to catch a shiny Galarian Zigzagoon.

This new event follows the Luminous Legends X event that allowed trainers to catch Xerneas for the first time. This new event will have many other different Pokemon and prizes available other than Galarian Zigzagoon. This is certainly a treat, as even though Zigzagoon was introduced in Generation III, its Galarian form has only been out since Pokemon Sword and Shield. This new form made it Dark-type, as well as gave it a new evolution in Obstagoon. Here is how trainers might be able to find the shiny form of this unique Pokemon.

When will shiny Galarian Zigzagoon arrive in Pokemon GO?

Image via Game Freak

As part of the Luminous Legends Y event, Niantic has issued another worldwide challenge. This time, the goal is to defeat Team GO Rocket Grunts. If 25 million Team GO Rocket Grunts are defeated from Saturday, May 15th to Sunday, trainers will be able to catch shiny Galarian Zigzagoon as well as earn a 3x catch XP bonus.

Although shiny Galarian Zigzagoon certainly is a great incentive to participate, 3x Catch XP isn’t something to ignore either. With a Lucky Egg active, trainers can seriously rack up on XP. This will be a great time to level up Pokemon that have fallen behind.

Even more good news is that, if trainers don’t find shiny Galarian Zigzagoon during the Luminous Legends Y challenge, it will still be available to be caught afterwards.

The focus on shiny Galarian Zigzagoon is part of a rise in Dark-type Pokemon that will be happening in the upcoming weeks. Luminous Legends Y is centered around the arrival of Yveltal, and other Dark-types will be more common due to Yveltal’s presence. This mirrors Luminous Legends X, where more Fairy-types became available with Xerneas.

One such Pokemon will be Pancham, who will be hatching from Strange Eggs. There are some other nice Pokemon that will come from strange eggs, such as Pawinard, Sandile, and the incredibly rare Deino, so it's a great time to stock up on Strange Eggs.

7K eggs will also be spawning some cool Dark-types during the event. Several Alolan Pokemon will be among these, like Alolan Grimer, Alolan Rattata, and Alolan Meowth. Other available Pokemon coming from these eggs will be Sneasel, Poochyena, Stunky and Purrloin.