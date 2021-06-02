The best moveset for Crustle in Pokemon GO

Evolving from one of the cutest crab-like Pokemon around, Crustle is an impressive opponent in battles in Pokemon GO.

Yesterday, June 1st, was spotlight hour on Dwebble, the Pokemon that Crustle evolves from. Since then, trainers worldwide have been wondering what the Pokemon, that comes after the evolution, looks like.

Crustle is a Bug and Rock-type Pokemon and is vulnerable to Water, Rock, and Steel-type Pokemon. Therefore, it will battle viciously in order to claim its territory. The one whose boulder is broken will be the loser of the fight.

Tips for Effectively Using Crustle in Pokemon GO

With Crustle’s vulnerabilities in Pokemon GO, it is best to go into a battle against him using any of the five Pokemon listed below, such as Steel Rock and Water Pokemon, which deals 160% damage:

Metagross,

Rampardos,

Kingler,

Kyogre and

Dialga.

As Crustle is a Rock-type Pokémon, it specializes in attacking other Rock-type and Ground types in Pokemon GO. To maximize its effectiveness, the best move set for Crustle would be Smack Down followed by Rock Slide to lower opponents' defense stats. This combination has the highest total DPS (Damage Per Second) among all movesets, which means it can deal more damage than any other combination.

Crustle is also strong against Normal and Poison-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO. The Pokemon that are most vulnerable to Crustle are Charmander, Charmeleon, Charizard, and Butterfree. These Pokemon are the most affected by its quick move Smack Down and its main move Rock Slide.

Image via Niantic

Other Quick Facts About Crustle

Crustle’s capture rate is 10%, while its flee rate is only 7%, making it relatively easy to catch. There is a meager chance that a shiny Crustle will be found in the wild. Trainers will know it is shiny by its green color.

The Pokemon has a 1 km Buddy walk distance in Pokemon GO, and if a trainer is really hoping to catch one, using insense during an intensely sunny day might do the trick.

