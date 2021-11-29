The best moveset for Drifblim in Pokemon GO

A Flying/Ghost-type Pokemon originating from Generation IV, Drifblim is currently the final evolution of Drifloon and has many uses in Pokemon GO.

In combat, Drifblim has significant upside as a PvE attacker but also as a PvP competitor in Great and Ultra Battle Leagues. Because of this, trainers often aim to gear Drifblim with the top moveset for its respective role. The right combination of moves in a particular moveset can bring out any Pokemon's utmost potential in battle, and the Blimp Pokemon is no different. It may not seem like much, but Drifblim's impressive stamina stat allows it to retain tons of HP while doling out solid damage.

Optimizing Drifblim's moveset with Ghost-type moves in Pokemon GO

Ghost-type moves make up the backbone of Drifblim's best movesets (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Overall, Drifblim is capable of learning five different moves in Pokemon GO between its Fast Moves and Charge Moves. Both its Fast Moves, Hex and Astonish, are Ghost-type. Its Charge Moves include two Ghost-type moves and an Ice-type move with Ominous Wind, Shadow Ball, and Icy Wind. Having so many Ghost-type moves is solid for Drifblim, as using them matches Drifblim's Ghost typing with its move typing and provides a Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB). Icy Wind is currently the only move in Drifblim's learnable move collection that does not provide this bonus.

When selecting a top moveset in PvE battles, Pokemon GO trainers should opt for Hex and Shadow Ball. These two moves benefit significantly from STAB, and Shadow Ball is well known as one of the best Ghost-type Charge Moves in the game. Since Hex slightly outpaces Astonish, these two moves combined create an exceptional moveset for Drifblim in PvE situations on both offense and defense.

For PvP battles in Pokemon GO, Hex and Shadow Ball are still the preferred picks. However, if trainers would like to add a second Charge Move to complement Drifblim's moveset, Icy Wind provides the Blimp Pokemon with improved super effective type coverage against Dragon, Flying, Grass, and Ground-type Pokemon. The move doesn't receive STAB, but if used in favorable type matchups the super effective damage will offset the lack of STAB damage.

With Shadow Ball, Hex, and Icy Wind, Drifblim can reliably hit just about any Pokemon in the current Pokemon GO PvP meta without worrying about damage resistance (if the trainer plays the type matchup correctly). There are always exceptions, but this moveset provides excellent damage output and type coverage.

