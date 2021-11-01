Top 5 best Ghost-type moves in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO's roster of moves is always growing, and Ghost-type moves in particular are as popular as the Pokemon that wield them, in both PvE and PvP situations.

Even though they are widely popular, there are a select few Ghost-type moves in Pokemon GO that simply outperform others. Some moves are certainly better off avoided, and others are essential picks for certain Ghost-type Pokemon. Regardless, the top Ghost-type moves in Pokemon GO are very much worth examining in order to keep them in mind when a trainer acquires Pokemon that can learn the moves.

Pokemon GO: 5 essential Ghost-type moves

5) Shadow Claw

Shadow Claw is a widely-accessible move to many Pokemon, including Sableye (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If Pokemon GO trainers can't teach their Ghost-type the move Lick, Shadow Claw is a great substitute. It hits harder than Lick in the damage per second (DPS) category, but doesn't return as much energy to the user for each attack. Since energy gain is a vital component of Fast Moves, Shadow Claw is slightly less helpful overall in battle compared to Lick, but is still an excellent Fast Move.

4) Lick

Haunter uses Lick on Ash's Charmander in the Pokemon anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The staple Fast Move for Ghost-type Pokemon in just about any situation, Lick provides solid damage per second while also having the second highest energy gain among Ghost-type Fast Moves (Hex being the first). It doesn't hit the hardest, but it's quick and generates a good amount of energy. Pokemon GO's Fast Moves pale in comparison to its Charge Moves, so powering up quickly while dealing solid damage is extremely beneficial. This is where Lick shines compared to other Ghost-type Fast Moves.

3) Shadow Punch

Shadow Punch has a small group of Pokemon capable of learning it, including Golurk (Image via Niantic)

A popular move to bait an opponent's shields in Pokemon GO PvP, Shadow Punch is an all-around solid Charge Move. It doesn't cost much energy and beats out moves like Night Shade and Shadow Sneak in DPS. It doesn't hit hard compared to any other Ghost-type Charge Moves, but that's exactly why the move excels at baiting an opponent into using their shields. Players will be trading damage for speed here, and in PvP environments that's a solid trade for Shadow Punch.

2) Shadow Bone

Alolan Marowak is currently the only Pokemon that can use Shadow Bone (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although this move exclusive to Alolan Marowak may not seem like a great option at first, Shadow Bone's power makes that particular Pokemon a dangerous fighter. Having the second highest damage among all Ghost-type Charge Moves, Shadow Bone's biggest downside is its substantial energy cost. However, Pokemon GO trainers that use Alolan Marowak can devastate opponents with this move, especially if it's striking a Pokemon with a Ghost-type move weakness in Great League PvP. It's a shame that Shadow Bone is only available to one Pokemon, but that shouldn't take away from its impressive damage capability.

1) Shadow Ball

Mega Gengar can take out many opponents with a single instance of Shadow Ball (Image via Niantic)

An incredibly popular pick for Pokemon GO's heavy hitters like Mega Gengar, Giratina, and Mewtwo, Shadow Ball can take out a large number of Pokemon in a single attack. It takes plenty of time to charge up, but the amount of damage it can crank out is both high and cost-effective with regards to energy use. Powering it up with Fast Moves takes time, but players can rest assured that they'll get their energy's worth in damage when Shadow Ball hits its target.

Edited by Siddharth Satish