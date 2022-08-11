The best moveset for Genesect in Pokemon GO

With the new Bug Out event in Pokemon GO, players finally have the opportunity to catch the Mythical Pokemon Genesect in five-star Raid Battles once again. However, this has brought up several questions regarding this creature's capabilities in battle as well as talk of how players can customize its builds.

Introduced in the fifth generation of the franchise, Genesect belongs in the subcategory of Legendary and Mythical Pokemon that can change forms depending on the item used on them. In the case of Genesect, this is accomplished through the usage of items known as Drives.

These Drives do not directly change the type of Genesect, rather, this list of items changes the type of its signature attack, Techno Blast. Though the attack is not present in Pokemon GO, the Drive forms are still present. So how can players expect to build their Genesect without this signature ability?

Genesect in Pokemon GO: An Analysis

Before getting into the potential move-sets for this Mythical Pokemon, it may help to know a bit more about it. Every form of Genesect in Pokemon GO shares the same combination of Pokemon types: Steel and Bug. It is an excellent defensive type as it leaves every Genesect with only one weakness: Fire-type attacks.

This great defensive type synergizes excellently with Genesect's rather subpar defensive stats. While it has terrible bulk, it is definitely lackluster compared to other Mythical Pokemon like Deoxys Defense form. In total, Genesect wields an attack stat of 252, a defense stat of 199, and a stamina stat of 174.

In terms of potential move-sets, they tend to remain consistent between each Drive form of Genesect. This is due to the fact that the move given to each form does not benefit from the same type of attack bonus. Given that a lot of players do not have the resources to unlock the second charged attack due to its rarity.

The variant of Genesect that is currently available in Pokemon GO is the Chill Drive variant. This is the form with the Ice-type modification to Techno Blast, which grants it great coverage without the need to convert its type as the Ice type since it is notoriously bad defensively. Again, it can be found via completing five-star raids.

For its other attacks, players wanting full coverage while maximizing its same-type attack bonus are best off running a combination of moves. For a fast attack, players will want to take Metal Claw. This attack has the highest damage per second value out of all of Genesect Chill Drive's fast attacks.

For a primary charged attack, players will want to opt for X-Scissor. This attack has one of the highest damage values of Genesect's possible charged attacks. This also provides clean coverage and maximum coverage that its types will allow, considering the same type of attack bonus.

If players have the resources to unlock the secondary charged attack, only then is it recommended to try and acquire Techno Blast.

