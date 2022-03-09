The best moveset for Giratina in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Pokemon Legends: Arceus allowed players to revisit one of the most immense forces in franchise history in Giratina.

This Dragon representation of anti-matter boasts some of the strongest weapons in the Sinnoh (and now Hisui) regions. It has two forms, a beautiful signature move, and a massive base stat total of 680. By giving it the right moves, trainers practically become unstoppable.

Which moves should this Legendary Pokemon be using?

It’s just about impossible to switch into Giratina with the proper moveset. Its STAB moves are both powerful, and it can patch up its weaknesses very well.

Shadow Force

Draco Meteor

Earth Power

Aura Sphere

Shadow Force has always been Giratina’s signature move, so it’s nice to see it return in this game. It has a high base power (120), and since there aren’t too many Dark-types around the Hisui region, this move will be picking up KOs left and right.

Trainers will have to be cautious with the move depending on which forme of Giratina they use, though. Giratina Altered has a weaker Shadow Force, but it’s 100% accurate. On the contrary, Giratina Origin’s Shadow Force is only 80% accurate, but it hits 120 base power.

Giratina’s Origin form is a little more offensive than Altered (Image via Game Freak)

Draco Meteor is Giratina’s best one-time use option for humongous damage. The nice thing about having a mixed attacker like Giratina is that, even if Draco Meteor picks up a KO and cuts Giratina’s Special Attack in half, it can still rely on Shadow Force, which is a physical attack.

It’s rather remarkable how well Ghost and Dragon cover matchups in Pokemon. Usually, those that resist one type won’t resist the other.

Steel-types, though, are still a nuisance for Giratina. With Earth Power, it will have a safe option for annoying Lucario and Magnezones.

Aura Sphere is also there to cover its weakness against Normal-types. They are immune to Ghost, and many of them can actually take a couple of Draco Meteors (Blissey, Porygon 2, etc.). Aura Sphere is great for hitting these Pokemon for some much-needed super effective damage.

