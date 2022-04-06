Thundurus is one of the three Forces of Nature in Pokemon GO. Its popularity has surged since its Therian Forme is currently available in the game as a 5-star raid boss.

Opposite the Therian Forme for each of the djinn-like Pokemon is their Incarnate Forme. These forms possess different stats.

Incarnate Thundurus sports an impressively high attack stat, making it a quality pick in Ultra and Master League PvP when it doesn't need to win a battle of durability.

However, Pokemon GO trainers will want to utilize Incarnate Thundurus' best moveset to be successful.

Picking the best moveset for Incarnate Thundurus in Pokemon GO

Incarnate Thundurus as it appears in the Pokemon Trading Card Game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In Pokemon GO, Incarnate Thundurus can learn six different moves between its Fast and Charge moves.

Its Fast Moves comprise Astonish and Thunder Shock, while its available Charge Moves are Crunch, Thunder, Brick Break, and Thunder Punch.

Incarnate Thundurus' PvP moveset can serve well in PvE combat. It's wise to take advantage of Same Type Attack Bonuses (STAB), which occurs when a Pokemon uses a move that matches its type.

There's plenty to like about Incarnate Thundurus' ideal moveset. For the most part, trainers will want to utilize Thunder Shock and Thunder Punch as the Pokemon's primary moveset. This is because both moves obtain STAB, and Thunder Punch is reliable as a Charge Move. It doesn't deal the damage that Thunder does, but its energy economy is better to a significant degree.

Since Incarnate Thundurus doesn't have great defense or stamina, it's best to utilize faster Charge Moves than harder-hitting ones.

For trainers aiming to give Incarnate Thundurus a secondary Charge Move, Crunch tends to be the ideal pick.

Sure, Thunder is an effective attack and deals a lot of damage, but the Pokemon may not have time to build up its energy reserves. Plus, it's an Electric-type move, and if trainers are already using Thunder Punch, this robs the Legendary Pokemon of improving its type effectiveness.

Crunch should allow Incarnate Thundurus to open up its options significantly against enemies such as Psychic-type Pokemon. This gives it a sneaky utility that it wouldn't normally have when using moves that match its own types.

Thundurus' Pokemon GO moveset in this particular form is admittedly not the best, and trainers will likely prefer its Therian Forme. However, if players are setting up Incarnate Thundurus for battle, they'll want to take advantage of its best moves.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh