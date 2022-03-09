The best moveset for Jangmo-o in Pokemon GO

Jangmo-o, known as the Scaly Pokemon, was recently introduced in Pokemon GO's Season of Alola. It can evolve into Dragon/Fighting-type Pokemon Hakamo-o and Kommo-o, but its own abilities don't stand out much.

However, as Kommo-o, its power and stats are magnified with a unique typing and a vast repertoire of moves. This makes Kommo-o an excellent PvP option at multiple levels of the Pokemon GO Battle League.

Though this may incentivize trainers to quickly power up and evolve Jangmo-o, some players may enjoy the Scaly Pokemon itself.

Despite Jangmo-o not being ideal for battles, trainers who want to give it a try should use its best possible moveset to succeed.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

Top moves players can use for Jangmo-o in Pokemon GO

Jangmo-o, Hakamo-o, and Kommo-o in the Pokemon anime series (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As a mono Dragon-type Pokemon, Jangmo-o benefits the most from its Dragon-type moves in Pokemon GO. This is partially due to the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB), which increases a move's damage if it is of the same type as the Pokemon using it.

Jangmo-o also has access to considerably powerful Dragon-type moves. Overall, it has access to five moves in Pokemon GO. Its available Fast Moves are Tackle and Dragon Tail, and its learnable Charge Moves are Dragon Claw, Dragon Pulse, and Brick Break.

Jangmo-o's top moves to utilize are Dragon Tail and Dragon Claw. If trainers want the Scaly Pokemon to open up its type advantages, it can also be taught Brick Break as a secondary Charge Move. However, this is expensive, and Brick Break isn't a particularly great Fighting-type move.

All in all, sticking to Dragon-type moves will serve Jangmo-o the best in Pokemon GO. Setting it up with these moves will also give it a solid base moveset to utilize as it evolves.

Trainers can later change Kommo-o's moveset to suit their needs. However, evolving Jangmo-o with Dragon Tail and Dragon Claw will save resources in the long term. This is because obtaining new moves can be costly or require precious TMs.

Regardless, setting Jangmo-o up with a Dragon-type arsenal should give it a fighting chance in both PvE and PvP environments. It may not be a powerful Pokemon on its own, but having an optimized Jangmo-o is better than having one that isn't prepared for battle.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh