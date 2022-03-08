Is Toucannon worth using in Pokemon GO Great League?

Released in Pokemon GO as part of the Season of Alola, Toucannon is a Normal/Flying-type Pokemon that evolves from Pikipek and Trumbeak.

As a large number of Alolan Pokemon are now available in Pokemon GO, trainers are starting to wonder about their combat prowess. Whether used in PvE activities such as raids or PvP battles with other trainers, each Pokemon has an application based on its typing, moves, CP constraints, and stats.

As an evolution of a common Alolan Pokemon, Toucannon has been obtained quite often compared to many of its regional counterparts. As a result, trainers are wondering what Toucannon's capabilities are, including in locales such as the Great League.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

Is Toucannon good in Pokemon GO's Great League?

Toucannon as it appears in the Pokemon anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Sadly, Toucannon doesn't have great applications in Pokemon GO's Great League PvP. The Pokemon's stat spread includes middling defense and stamina, making it quite fragile despite its reasonably high attack power. Its solid attack stat is also marred by its move collection.

Although Toucannon has a collection of learnable moves that are diverse in elemental types (Flying, Fighting, Grass, Rock, and Steel), they aren't particularly great.

Peck is a move that should aid Toucannon, but it falls short of the mark because it's not a great Flying-type move. Oddly enough, Toucannon's top Great League move may be Bullet Seed, which doesn't hit as well as it should when used by a Normal/Flying-type Pokemon.

Out of all of its moves, the top moveset for Toucannon in Pokemon GO PvP is arguably Bullet Seed, Drill Peck, and Rock Blast. Unfortunately, Toucannon's lack of bulk doesn't give it great opportunities to utilize its Charge Moves often. The ability to sustain a decent amount of damage and stay in the fight is a huge part of PvP, and this extends to Great League.

Toucannon may have some use in Great League as a Normal/Flying-type Pokemon. However, it pales in comparison to the likes of Pidgeot and Noctowl.

Toucannon may receive some tweaks from Niantic in the future. However, at the moment, the Cannon Pokemon doesn't quite live up to its name in Great League.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh