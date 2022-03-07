The best Moveset for Toucannon in Pokemon GO

Toucannon has come to Pokemon GO as part of the first wave of new Alola Pokemon that were added on March 1, 2022. With a small list of new Pokemon finally, to catch, players are starting to experiment to see if any of them are viable in the competitive Battle League.

Toucannon first appeared in Pokemon Sun and Moon as the fully evolved form of Pikipek, the early-game bird Pokemon. Toucannon's role in the Alola region was to serve as the new Pidgeot or Staraptor. Having an early-game bird Pokemon is a trend seen throughout the franchise, with every new iteration of the main series following suit.

When considering a Pokemon's viability in Pokemon GO's Battle League, various factors need to be kept in mind. Details like the Pokemon's stats, typing, and potential moveset are all crucial parts of determining its viability. The Pokemon's interaction with the current metagame should also be considered.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Toucannon in Pokemon GO: An Analysis

Toucannon as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Toucannon is a Normal and Flying-type Pokemon, much like other fully evolved bird Pokemon. This combination gives Toucannon more resistances than weaknesses. Toucannon is weak to Ice, Electric, and Rock-type attacks while it resists Ghost, Ground, Grass, and Bug-type attacks.

Toucannon's stats lean more towards the offensive side of the spectrum, with its highest stat being its attack at 222. Toucannon's next highest stat is its stamina coming in at 190. This leaves defense as Toucannon's weakest stat, sitting at a low 146. This essentially means that Toucannon serves as a pseudo glass cannon attacker.

Looking towards Toucannon's moveset, its signature move, Beak Blast, is sadly absent from Pokemon GO as of right now. Luckily, Toucannon still has access to some hard-hitting Flying-type attacks while also having some great coverage options. Toucannon has access to Steel, Rock, Grass, and Fighting-type moves.

Toucannon's colorful move pool makes it a great Pokemon for experimentation. With great moves like Rock Smash and Flash Cannon at its disposal, Toucannon serves as a great jack-of-all-trades offensive pick in certain tiers of play. However, the moveset with the highest DPS is Peck and Drill Peck.

While Toucannon has the maximum combat power to partake in Pokemon GO's Ultra League, it seems to have more success in Great League. While still prominent, Steel-type Pokemon are fewer in number in Great League, which can be great for Toucannon as Steel-types can safely tank its attacks.

To summarize, Toucannon is still a very new Pokemon in Pokemon GO, so what works best in the current metagame is still up for debate. However, its stats and typing have Toucannon showing a lot of potential. Toucannon's highest damaging moveset is a combination of the fast attack Peck and the charged attack Drill Peck.

