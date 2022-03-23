Every Pokémon in Pokémon GO has a fair number of moves they can learn; however, only a fraction of said moves are viable for competitive play.

Regardless of what kind of build you use, what is important is choosing the best moveset that compliments a Pokémon’s strength while simultaneously covering as many weaknesses as possible.

In the case of Lurantis—a Grass-type Pokémon—it is weak to Ice, Fire, Bug, Flying, and Poison. Keeping that in mind, here is the best moveset for Lurantis in Pokémon GO.

Pokémon GO: the best moveset for Lurantis

Considering all the moves Lurantis can learn, the best moveset comes down to a combination of four different moves: Fury Cutter, Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade, and Leaf Storm. The first two are Quick moves, while the last two are Charged moves.

Razor Leaf is the best option for a Quick move that is reliable. It deals far more damage than Fury Cutter, but doesn’t provide Lurantis with as much energy. Not only does Razor Leaf do great damage, it’s also a STAB move thanks to Lurantis’s Grass-typing, whereas Fury Cutter is Bug-type.

Regardless of the Quick move, arguably the best Charged move to compliment Lurantis is Leaf Blade. It’s a low-energy attack that does really good damage. And should you choose Fury Cutter over Razor Leaf, you’ll gain access to Leaf Blade a lot faster.

On the other hand, Leaf Storm is a monster of an attack, dealing nearly twice as much as Leaf Blade. Despite how that sounds, it doesn’t cost twice as much energy (55 Charge Energy). However, it will lower Lurantis’s attack by 2 stages.

For the most consistent moveset for Lurantis in Pokémon GO, go with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade.

How to evolve Fomantis into Lurantis

If you’re hoping to add Lurantis to your team, you will need to capture Fomantis, the pre-evolution (and first stage) of Lurantis. Of course, Fomantis will also need to evolve. And since the Lush Jungle event is in swing, which includes tasks on catching Grass-type Pokémon, what better way than with Fomantis.

Evolve Fomantis requires 50 Fomantis Candies. This means at least 17 Fomantis will need to be caught to have enough. However, using a Pinap Berry will double the amount of candy earned, bringing that number down to only eight Fomantis.

