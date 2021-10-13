The best moveset for Obstagoon in Pokemon GO

Evolving from the Galarian form of Zigzagoon, Obstagoon is a Dark/Normal-type Pokemon that has seen increased use in PvP circles in Pokemon GO.

It may not have much utility in PvE, but Obstagoon's rising popularity in Pokemon GO's Battle Leagues has trainers curious about its best moveset.

When its attacks are optimized, Obstagoon can manage more than a few matchups in the current meta. However, it should be kept away from Fighting-type Pokemon and moves at all costs, as it is doubly weak to that element. Coupled with that, its bulk won't allow it to last long against Fighting-type onslaughts.

Pokemon GO: Optimizing Obstagoon's moveset

Obstagoon may have glaring weaknesses, but its varied collection of moves give it solid utility (Image via Niantic).

In total, Obstagoon possesses a collection of six different moves spanning five different elemental types:

Fast Moves

Counter (Fighting-type)

Lick (Ghost-type)

Charge Moves

Cross Chop (Fighting-type)

Night Slash (Dark-type)

Hyper Beam (Normal-type)

Gunk Shot (Poison-type)

For top performance in the PvP meta, Pokemon GO trainers will likely want to use Counter as their Fast Move along with Night Slash and Cross Chop for their Charge Moves.

This is due to Counter arguably being the best Fighting-type Fast Move in Pokemon GO, while Cross Chop and Night Slash provide solid type coverage. Night Slash in particular also receives a Same Type Attack Bonus from matching its Dark-type with Obstagoon, increasing the move's overall damage.

With two Fighting-type moves in its arsenal, Obstagoon should be able to take on Dark, Ice, Steel, Normal, and Rock-type matchups within reason. In the event it faces Ghost or Psychic-type Pokemon, Night Slash can deal super effective damage to those opponents as well.

Cross Chop has the upside of having a cheap energy cost as well, allowing trainers to have Obstagoon use the move often to generate shield pressure against its foes.

It will still probably struggle against popular meta picks such as Altered Giratina and Registeel in Pokemon GO, but that's why teams in the game are comprised of three Pokemon.

With the right team around it, Obstagoon can be a reliable asset for trainers diving into Great League and Ultra League PvP. It may not be a slam dunk pick, but Obstagoon has its niche role in Pokemon GO and may stay in that place for some time.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul