The best moveset for Salamence in Pokemon GO

Salamence is a powerful Dragon-type attacker in Pokemon GO, particularly when battling against gym defenders and attacking raid bosses.

With seven different learnable moves between Fast and Charge Moves, Salamence has solid move diversity despite being a dual Dragon/Flying-type Pokemon. Its maximum attack stat almost breaks the top 50 of all Pokemon in Pokemon GO at #52, making it an incredibly potent offensive force in PvE, even if its stats don't quite warrant it for meta PvP play.

With that in mind, it doesn't hurt to take a look at Salamence's top movesets when using it in PvE situations such as raids and gym attacks. Trainers utilizing this powerful Pokemon will want it operating at peak efficiency.

Top moves for Salamence in Pokemon GO: Dragon-type moves offer a STAB bonus

Utilizing Salamence's Dragon-type moves will ensure it keeps its damage potential high (Image via Niantic)

Although Salamence has a solid variety of different move types in Pokemon GO, utilizing its Dragon-type moves will provide it with a Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB), improving on the already impressive damage output that these moves provide. Without a doubt, Dragon Tail beats out Bite and Fire Fang as Salamence's Fast Move of choice. However, picking a Charge Move provides a little more freedom on behalf of the trainer.

Draco Meteor is preferred if trainers want to go all-out on damage. However, Pokemon GO players with an available Elite Charged TM may want to give Outrage a try first. It deals less damage, but requires less energy while still dealing a solid 110 damage and providing a damage boost from STAB for Salamence.

Since this particular Pokemon in Pokemon GO doesn't have great defensive or health stats, and it may take too long in more than a few situations to charge Draco Meteor. Meanwhile, Outrage provides great damage at a much more economic energy cost. It's up to trainers to decide which move they prefer, as they can't go wrong with either as far as offensive potential goes.

If Salamence owners want to pick up an additional Charge Move for battle, Hydro Pump is the preferred pick. Fire Blast performs well, but Hydro Pump is the faster and stronger option. Not only that, but Hydro Pump also damages Rock-type Pokemon with super effective damage, and since Salamence is weak to Rock-type moves and Pokemon, it's a great option for covering one of its weaknesses.

