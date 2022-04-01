The best moveset for Togetic in Pokemon GO

Togetic, the intermediate evolution between Togepi and Togekiss, doesn't have many Pokemon GO battle applications. However, trainers determined to use it should still be prepared.

If trainers intend to use Togetic in battle before evolving it, it's likely best kept in the PvE space, where it can contend to some degree.

While Togekiss is tremendous in the PvP space, Togetic can't measure up and will be beaten quickly if it goes against much of the meta.

With that being said, trainers using Togetic in PvE will want to optimize their moveset for optimal damage per second.

Pokemon GO: Picking the top DPS moveset for Togetic

Togetic may not be Togekiss, but it isn't completely useless either (Image via Niantic)

Although Togetic can't compare to Togekiss in Pokemon GO, it still has a fairly solid collection of learnable moves.

Divided between two Fast Moves, two Legacy/Elite Fast Moves, and three Charge Moves, Togetic sports multiple attack types with some upside in damage. However, finding the right moves for the job is crucial for Togetic to reach its full potential.

The first and foremost task is to pick a Fast Move. Togetic has a choice between Extrasensory and Hidden Power, with the addition of Steel Wing and Zen Headbutt if its trainer uses an Elite Fast TM on it.

For PvE purposes, Extrasensory is Togetic's staple. Hidden Power can deal more damage but can have different typing.

The best fit for Togetic is Hidden Power (Flying) since the move earns a Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB). Instead of using an Elite Fast TM, Extrasensory works just as well for this specific version of Hidden Power.

In Pokemon GO, Togetic can choose between Dazzling Gleam, Ancient Power, and Aerial Ace for its Charge Moves.

Dazzling Gleam tends to be the ideal pick. It has high power, augmented by STAB for matching Togetic's Fairy typing, and a considerably low charge time.

Aerial Ace can perform well in some circumstances, such as defending a gym, because it charges quickly and is difficult for the attacker to dodge.

Ancient Power, however, is largely underwhelming in both damage and energy economy. Unless trainers desperately need a Rock-type move, it's best to stay away from it entirely.

Togetic won't ever be confused for a menace in Pokemon GO, but it can serve a limited purpose. Once trainers have the candy, they should evolve Togetic into Togekiss, as that Pokemon is one of the best (if not the best) Fairy-type Pokemon to grace the mobile title.

