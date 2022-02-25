Pokemon GO: Top 5 most powerful Rock-type moves to use in 2022

Move selection is a big part of Pokemon GO combat. It is important for trainers to select the right moves for Pokemon of different types, including Rock-types.

Rock-type Pokemon are known for their defensive stats in Pokemon GO. To that end, there are more than a few moves to consider when gearing up a Rock-type Pokemon for battle. Some trainers try to strike a balance between damage and energy economy, but others simply want to hit as hard as possible.

With that in mind, there are a few moves that are considered the hardest-hitting Rock-type moves in the entire game.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

Pokemon GO: Highest power Rock-type moves as of 2022

5) Rock Tomb

Cranidos is one of many Pokemon that can use Rock Tomb (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While some players may expect Ancient Power to be at this spot, it's actually Rock Tomb that is the fifth overall best Rock-type move. This is due to the fact that Ancient Power fluctuates between Pokemon GO game modes.

Ancient Power performs well in PvE, but it is severely reduced in power in PvP game modes. Meanwhile, Rock Tomb retains a base power of 70 damage in both modes, making it a more consistent and powerful Charge Move.

4) Rock Slide

A shiny Gigalith, which is capable of learning Rock Slide (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Rock Slide is a step-up from Rock Tomb in terms of damage as it has a 75 base power in Pokemon GO. Rock Slide also possesses a cheaper energy cost.

Although it was nerfed down from 80 base damage last year, Rock Slide is still an effective move to deal damage and bait enemy shields, thanks to its energy cost.

With a few short attacks, Pokemon GO trainers can build up at least one charge of Rock Slide. They can charge up a maximum of two moves to use in succession if desired.

Rock Slide isn't the best Rock-type move out there, but it's incredibly dependable and cheap to utilize.

3) Power Gem

Mega Ampharos is one of the few Pokemon that can learn Power Gem (Image via Niantic)

Power Gem may be a less-accessible move used by many non-Rock-type Pokemon, but it still boasts 80 base damage. Its energy isn't too bad either. It requires 60 energy and provides approximately the fourth-best energy economy among Rock-type Charge Moves.

Power Gem's biggest weakness is the fact that Rock-type Pokemon can't use it. This prevents Power Gem from receiving a Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB), which occurs when a Pokemon of a certain type uses a move of the same type.

Otherwise, Power Gem is a powerful Rock-type Charge Move to utilize, and many opponents won't see it coming.

2) Stone Edge

Many Pokemon can be defeated in one shot by a Tyranitar with Stone Edge (Image via Niantic)

Stone Edge is cheaper than most Rock-type Charge Moves in Pokemon GO. It boasts 100 base damage and can devastate unprepared opponents.

Usable by Pokemon of various types, Stone Edge can be a mainline battle move for Rock-type Pokemon or a sneaky type advantage pick for non-Rock-type Pokemon.

If not for one other move, Stone Edge would be the hardest-hitting Rock-type Charge Move in the game. However, its high damage and cheap energy cost make it a powerful addition to any arsenal.

1) Rock Wrecker

Rock Wrecker is a Rhyperior-exclusive move (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Rock Wrecker is a move so powerful that only Rhyperior can use it in Pokemon GO. It is the signature move of the Drill Pokemon.

Even though it's an exclusive move, there's no denying that Rock Wrecker can completely obliterate lesser opponents, even if they aren't weak to Rock-type moves.

Costing only 50 energy and boasting a whopping 110 base damage, Rock Wrecker is the hardest-hitting Rock-type move currently in Pokemon GO. The fact that it's cheaper in energy costs compared to Power Gem, Sand Tomb, and Stone Edge is just the icing on the cake.

If trainers see Rhyperior, Rock Wrecker is almost certainly a move it's going to use.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh