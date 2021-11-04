The best attacks for Virizion to know in Pokemon GO

Not quite on the same level as its Unova compatriots Terrakion and Cobalion, Virizion doesn't have a lot to work with when it comes to its moves in Pokemon GO's combat. However, that doesn't mean it is worthless.

Since many Pokemon GO trainers will likely acquire a Virizion or two thanks to its return as a 5-star raid boss this November, it's worth looking into the potential moves that it can learn. With a standard collection of five different moves it's capable of learning, Virizion won't sneak up and surprise many opponents.

Pokemon GO: Breaking down Virizion's top attack options

Virizion may not be the best fighter, but it should be ready when called into action (Image via Niantic).

In total, the following moves are available for Virizion in Pokemon GO:

Fast Moves

Quick Attack (Normal-type)

Zen Headbutt (Psychic-type)

Charge Moves

Close Combat (Fighting-type)

Leaf Blade (Grass-type)

Stone Edge (Rock-type)

Of these moves, Virizion's best options for PvE battle are Quick Attack, Leaf Blade or Zen Headbutt, and Leaf Blade. Quick Attack loses super effective damage against any type, but provides solid neutral damage in most circumstances.

Zen Headbutt can win type advantages against Pokemon types like Poison or Fighting, but otherwise isn't all that different from Quick Attack. Leaf Blade is hands down Virizion's best Charge Move. It can be used frequently and is capable of receiving the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) for matching types with Virizion.

In PvP battles, type coverage is king. Although Quick Attack can't be super effective against any Pokemon, that ensures it will deal standard damage against most opponents in Pokemon GO's battle leagues.

Leaf Blade is still the primary Charge Move option. Trainers can also pick up a second Charge Move such as Close Combat or Stone Edge to further bolster Virizion's prospects.

Close Combat certainly does solid damage as a Charge Move, but the loss of defense after using the move can leave Virizion open to being countered heavily and quickly in Pokemon GO. Stone Edge costs more energy but can help Virizion against its counters such as Flying (doubly super effective against Virizion) or Ice-type Pokemon and moves.

Stone Edge is likely a safer option, but Close Combat shouldn't be discredited. It's a risk, but one that can pay off substantially in certain matchups if players are comfortable with putting Virizion in a vulnerable position or have a plan for keeping the Sword of Justice safe after its defense drops.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan