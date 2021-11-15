The best moveset for Torterra in Pokemon GO

Turtwig is about to have a Spotlight Hour, so trainers will soon have an easy time getting hold of Torterra in Pokemon GO.

Looking at the Great Leage meta, Grass-types are arguably stronger than they have ever been, the case in point being Trevenant reaching the top of the rankings only after just being released.

Torterra’s great typing and moveset allow it to take on top threats.

Which moves work best on this Generation IV Pokemon?

Deciding which quick move to put on Torterra should be rather easy. Even after being twice as fast, Bite cannot keep up with Razor Leaf’s DPS.

In general, it’s really hard to find a reason to run a quick move on any Pokemon that doesn’t have STAB. Bite only lasts for half a second, but it charges 8 EPS whereas Razor Leaf charges 7 EPS.

While charging energy is always important, it’s not devastating to lose out on one energy per second to have the damage output that Razor Leaf provides.

Torterra gets access to strong moves like Earthquake and Stone Edge (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Torterra gets a wide range of charge moves to choose from. To use this Pokemon to the best of its ability, however, trainers are going to want to spend their Elite Charge TMs.

Like other Grass-type starters, Torterra gets access to Frenzy Plant. This is one of the best legacy moves in Pokemon GO. Torterra can threaten loads of damage in a short time, and it only needs to charge 45 energy to use this move in PvP.

Trainers should be pairing Frenzy Plant with Sand Tomb. This may be surprising since Sand Tomb has a pitiful damage output. However, the debuff that Sand Tomb provides (drops the target’s Defense by one stage) is incredibly valuable for Torterra and its teammates.

Of course, Torterra much appreciates having a debuffed enemy so that its Frenzy Plants can do even more damage. If Torterra is close to dying, though, a teammate can come in with a great advantage and farm the debuffed enemy down.

Edited by Siddharth Satish