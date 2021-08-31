The best moveset for Yveltal in Pokemon GO

Calling the Kalos region home, Yveltal came to Pokemon GO during the Luminous Legends event in May of 2021 and has become a strong contender in battles since.

Popular in both PvE and PvP for its powerful stats and damage potential, Yveltal can defeat lesser opponents with most of the moves that are available to it. However, trainers seeking to optimize Yveltal's movesets for a certain type of combat should focus on some and abstain from others.

The Dark/Flying-type Pokemon has exceptional options that allow it to defeat both raid bosses and Team GO Rocket parties as well as opposing trainers' teams.

Pokemon GO: Top movesets for Yveltal in PvE and PvP

Yveltal has a considerable number of moves available to it (Image via Niantic)

With a total of eight possible moves in Pokemon GO, Yveltal has more than the standard 5-6 that many Pokemon have access to. As of August 2021, Yveltal's moveset pans out as such:

Fast Moves

Gust (Flying-type)

Snarl (Dark-type)

Sucker Punch (Dark-type)

Charge Moves

Dark Pulse (Dark-type)

Focus Blast (Fighting-type)

Hurricane (Flying-type)

Hyper Beam (Normal-type)

Psychic (Psychic-type)

Though many of these moves can do the job in battle, Yveltal stands to benefit from some more than others. Specifically, Snarl is likely the most effective attack in its toolkit, as it not only deals good damage and animates quickly, it also charges a great amount of energy.

Many trainers opt for their Dark-type Pokemon to use Snarl in Pokemon GO, and Yveltal is no different. Dark Pulse is also an exceptional move for this particular Pokemon, as it receives a Same Type Attribute Bonus (STAB) for using the move, which increases its damage output even more.

For standard PvE and PvP play, Snarl and Dark Pulse will be the top moveset option for Yveltal in Pokemon GO. If PvE players instead want to use its Flying-type moves to take advantage of type matchups, then Gust and Hurricane can be a strong selection as well.

Since some compare it to Darkrai in Pokemon GO PvP, Yveltal can continue to use Snarl and Dark Pulse while adding an additional Charge Move like Focus Blast or Hurricane.

Focus Blast can assist it in damaging the hardy Steel-type Pokemon of Battle League's meta, but Hurricane can afford it some protection against Fighting-type Pokemon. Both of these options serve as a solid secondary Charge Move, and it will be up to the players to decide what they prefer.

Although there are Pokemon that perform better as Flying-type and Dark-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO's Master League such as Honchkrow or Darkrai, Yveltal is still a great alternative and can hold its own in battle thanks to its significant stats and capable moveset combinations.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Read more: Can Lugia be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Edited by R. Elahi