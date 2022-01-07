The best movesets for Drifblim in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Drifblim is surprisingly an extremely versatile Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Usually, when it comes to Ghost-type Pokemon, Drifblim gets a tad bit overlooked. Then again, it’s hard to compete with monsters like Gengar and Giratina. Drifblim has a very even stat spread, though, allowing it to run multiple sets.

Which moves work best on this Ghost and Flying Pokemon?

Leftovers Drifblim:

Calm Mind

Shadow Ball

Strength Sap

Thunderbolt

This moveset takes advantage of Strength Sap, a move that lowers the opponent’s Attack stat and heals the user. This means, after a Calm Mind boost, Drifblim will have raised Special Defense, and the opponent will have its Atk lowered. Hence, Drifblim will become bulky against both types of attacks.

It’s also lovely that Calm Mind boosts Drifblim’s Special Attack, allowing it to spam powerful Shadow Balls. Thunderbolt enables it to hit Honchkrow, but it can also damage other threats to Drifblim like Weavile and Houndoom.

Flame Orb Drifblim:

Trick

Hex

Thunderbolt

Psychic

Of course, Drifblim will need its hidden ability, Flare Boost, for this to work. Flare Boost gives the Pokemon a 50% Special Attack boost if they are burned. Therefore, trainers can take advantage of this by giving Drifblim a Flame Orb.

Drifblim’s Unburden ability can double its speed (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Once it’s burned, Drifblim can use Trick to give the opponent the Flame Orb, burning them in the process. After that, Hex will have an enormous damage output. Thunderbolt, again, allows Drifblim to hit Honchkrow, and Psychic hits other bulky Pokemon like Vileplume.

Leichi Berry Drifblim:

Endure

Acrobatics

Phantom Force

Explosion

This is certainly for trainers who like to play a little dangerously. Driflbim’s Unburden ability doubles its Speed stat if its item is consumed. The idea behind this moveset is to use Endure, get taken down to low HP so that the Leichi Berry is consumed. From there, Drifblim will have a +1 Attack, +2 Speed, and will be just about ready to sweep any team.

