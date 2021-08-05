The best special attackers in Pokemon Unite

Special attackers work in Pokemon Unite the same way they did in previous Pokemon games.

Pokemon have always been able to use Attacks or Special Attacks, and this would affect what type of damage was being calculated. A Pokemon with high Special Defense could defend against Special Attacks, and visa versa. It also happens that many mega threats in Pokemon are special attackers (Alakazam, Gardevoir, etc.). This article goes over the premier special attackers in Pokemon Unite.

Which Special Attackers work more efficiently in Pokemon Unite?

Some people reading this may be wondering if their favorite character even falls under the category of special attacker. Here is a full list of all the special attackers in Pokemon Unite:

Alolan Ninetails

Cramorant

Gengar

Pikachu

Eldegoss

Slowbro

Mr. Mime

Venusaur

Wigglytuff

Of these, the big standout appears to be Gengar. Even when it enters the field in as a Gastly, it already threatens opponents with Lick attacks. Upon evolving into Haunter and finally Gengar, it gets access to the Sludge Bomb/Hex combo that can do loads of damage in a quick period of time.

The way that Hex works is that if an opponent is inflicted with a status condition, not only is damage increased, but the move’s cooldown is reduced too. This compliments Sludge Bomb perfectly, since upon making contact, Sludge Bomb poisons the opponent and ensures a powerful Hex is on the way.

Another premier special attacker is Alolan Ninetails. It may play more of a supportive role, but it can still do decent damage. The Avalanche move has a dual role in building a defensive wall as well as dealing damage. This Pokemon also gets powerful moves like Blizzard and Dazzling Gleam that come with sufficient utility.

One surprising member of the roster who performs well as a special attacker is Eldegoss. It most certainly doesn’t have the offensive capabilities that the other strong special attackers have, but it makes up for that with utility. Eldegoss can use Cotton Guard and Cotton Spore to throw up decent shields that allies can use for quick healing and shelter.

One final special attacker that may go overlooked is Slowbro. This Pokemon is obviously more reliant on its defenses, but that doesn’t mean it can’t attack. It makes good use of Surf, which heals Slowbro as well as inflicts damage. It can be really annoying to take down a health-regenerating Slowbro.

