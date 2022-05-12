The best weaknesses and counters for Azumarill in Pokemon GO

Currently a 3-star raid boss in Pokemon GO, Azumarill has a lot of combat upside in PvP environments thanks to its durability and its dual Water/Fairy elemental type.

Whether Pokemon GO trainers encounter Azumarill in a raid or a PvP battle, it will always be up for a fight.

Azumarill may look cute, but it can deal a serious amount of damage to a trainer's Pokemon if they aren't careful. Therefore, if trainers want to succeed against Azumarill, they must use a hard counter.

Fortunately, Azumarill has three primary weaknesses, giving trainers plenty of counter-play options to take advantage of.

Taking advantage of Azumarill's weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Roserade stands as one of the best hard counters against Azumarill (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In Pokemon GO, Azumarill is weak to Electric, Grass, and Poison-type moves and Pokemon.

There are plenty of Grass, Poison, and Electric-type Pokemon to find in the wild and elsewhere. If players can find Pokemon that combine multiple types Azumarill is weak against (such as Grass/Poison), their chances of winning will be even higher.

If Pokemon GO trainers run into Azumarill as a raid boss, they'll likely want to topload their battle team with offense-heavy Pokemon.

Conversely, if players encounter Azumarill in a setting such as Great League, it may be better to take a more balanced approach. They could also prioritize durability since Azumarill has a considerable amount of health and defense.

Regardless, some Pokemon can perform exceptionally well against Azumarill in any situation.

Top Counters to Beat Azumarill in Raids or PvP

Mega Gengar

Mega Manectric

Mega Beedrill

Mega Venusaur

Mega Ampharos

Mega Abomasnow

Zekrom

Zarude

Raikou

Therian Thundurus

Roserade

Electivire

Magnezone

Zapdos

Alolan Exeggutor

Luxray

Sceptile

Tapu Koko

Torterra

Celebi

Tangrowth

Exeggutor

Chesnaught

Jolteon

Victreebel

Simisage

Incarnate Thundurus

Pokemon GO trainers may take a little longer to defeat Azumarill, as its health total is one of the highest in the game. However, no Pokemon, regardless of stats, can continually take super effective damage for long. After players hammer away at its considerable health pool, Azumarill will faint like any other opponent.

If trainers don't have Pokemon of the necessary types to counter Azumarill, they can use Pokemon of different types as long as they're not weak to Azumarill's Water/Fairy typing.

Many of these Pokemon can still utilize Grass, Poison, and Electric-type moves. However, they won't deal as much damage as Pokemon that are able to match their type to their move types.

