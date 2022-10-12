"The constant lag in GBL": Pokemon GO players complain about the current state of GO Battle League

Pokemon GO's Battle League has come under fire as players have begun to complain about the mode's atrocious issue with lag. As experienced trainers know, the mobile title takes a much different approach with its battle system from the rest of the main series, which makes lag detrimental to the game.

These complaints regarding the lag issue for the Battle League have spread like wildfire across various subreddits for the title as more and more hardcore players are losing their games thanks to this issue. Many players feel that this seemingly easy-to-fix bug in the experience shows Niantic's apathy.

Players seem to feel that this issue never gets fixed with each passing update to make matters even more insulting. Some seem to find that this issue seems to be worsening. This raises the question of when Niantic will ever fix this problem with the game they push so hard to bring to the official Pokemon World Championships.

Reddit Reacts to Pokemon GO's Battle League Lag Issue

Recently, user anon636391 took to the Silph Road subreddit expressing their concern regarding this issue. Many other trainers found the post and stated that they have been experiencing this issue, with many even saying that they have given up hope that Niantic will ever solve the issue plaguing the game.

As the thread continues, many users say they have experienced an increase in the number of bugs and glitches in the game following recent updates. Many have even said that they find the game's competitive aspects to be borderline unusable in their current state, causing many to no longer enjoy playing Pokemon GO.

This issue has been present in the game for almost a month now, as the issue was brought up in a previously covered thread in September. The issue can be tracked back to a post by user Matty8520, who expressed their concerns with the same issue a month prior, stating that they had experienced an "unacceptable amount of lag."

Despite the game receiving updates throughout the month, Niantic has still not addressed this issue with lag in the Battle League. Players have stated that their internet and devices have performed flawlessly until they enter a battle, leaving the problem to rest in the servers Niantic uses to host Pokemon GO.

This has led to players ultimately giving up on Pokemon GO as trainers begin to abandon hope that Niantic will ever fix this issue. Quite the sad outcome to see as this game is still enjoyed by players across the globe, as well as the experience constantly being given new content for trainers to take part in.

Discourse has sprung up from this thread regarding suggestions players can take regarding some fixes users can use that have varying effects. Some recommend switching to mobile data to fix the issue rather than using wifi. However, others say using wifi fixes the issue compared to using mobile data.

The unfortunate truth is that the fix for this issue in Pokemon GO is still a long way away. If the issue has been impacting the game for over a month, it is unlikely that any action will be taken soon.

