"Terrible lag for past 3 days": Pokemon GO players complain about issues with GO Battle League

While Pokemon GO has struck gold in the casual market with its fun, interactive gameplay, the game has also hit home with a more hardcore playerbase. This is thanks to the implementation of the game's competitive Battle League game mode.

In this mode, players can partake in a battle using a team of three Pokemon (as long as they follow the format of the tier they are participating in). There are three tiers to choose from: Great, Ultra, and Master. The only limitation in place is that of the combat power score of the Pokemon who participate.

However, lately, some Pokemon GO players have taken to social media to bring attention to the fact that there may be some issues with the servers. Many players are reporting instances of lagging while taking part in a competitive battle, which can be detrimental given that players receive ranks and rewards based on their performance.

Pokemon GO's Battle League server issue: User error or something worse?

Recently, Redditor u/Matty8520 posted a concern on The Silph Road subreddit in regard to a consistent problem they have been having when playing these competitive battles. This concerned user went on to describe their experience by detailing their battles freezing at inconvenient times, resulting in a losing streak.

While many would usually consider this to be user error, fellow Pokemon GO players commented on this post stating they were experiencing something very similar. Matty8520 then answered the comments of fellow players by stating that the Battle League had been laggy for the last three years but had gotten worse recently.

After hearing the thoughts of fellow community members, Matty8520 concluded that this was a server-wide issue, given that many players were reporting a similar experience. This comes at a time when players have become verbal about the bugs that seem to pollute Pokemon GO.

Just recently, with the release of Mega Aggron, players have reported an issue where berries would be consumed when feeding their Mega Aggron, yet the creature itself would not eat or receive any benefits from being fed. Adventure Sync issues seem to be popping up all the time as well.

However, unlike the Battle League lag issue, Niantic has acknowledged other issues and appears to be responding to concerns from the community. This could lead to a rather hefty update with multiple bug fixes in the near future. In fact, this hypothetical update may be made available during the upcoming EGX event in three days.

Although a large patch update is yet to be confirmed, Niantic has confirmed that they are working on a fix for the Mega Aggron issue, which may result in a free gift box once the fix goes live. With this in mind, players should keep an eye on the store after installing the next update for the game.

However, Niantic has not acknowledged any issues with their servers. With this in mind, players will have to sit through the lag for now until the next wave of updates for Pokemon GO.

