What is the recent Mega Aggron bug in Pokemon GO that Niantic is working to fix?

Following the release of the Test Your Mettle event in Pokemon GO, players have noticed an issue with the event's Mega Raid Boss, Mega Aggron. Courtesy of the community's outcry, Niantic has finally announced that they are working on a resolution for this issue. However, it is unclear when the problem will be fixed.

While there is no issue with the battle involving Mega Aggron, many players have reported a bug concerning the encounter with the creature once it has been captured. Gamers have noticed that if they register their new Mega Aggron as their Buddy Pokemon, they will be unable to feed it berries despite spending them.

This has led to many players wasting a lot of their hard-earned berries, attempting to increase the friendship level of their Aggron. While Niantic has announced that they will be fixing this issue, many feel as though that is not enough. So, what else is known about the problem at hand, and what is Niantic doing to fix the annoyance?

Everything to know about Pokemon GO's Mega Aggron Berry bug

Niantic Support @NianticHelp Trainers, we are aware of an issue causing Mega Aggron to not respond when fed Berries. We are currently working on a fix for this issue and will follow up here with further updates. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. Trainers, we are aware of an issue causing Mega Aggron to not respond when fed Berries. We are currently working on a fix for this issue and will follow up here with further updates. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.

As a summary of the current issue, players have noticed that Mega Aggron does not eat Berries or Poffins when they go to play with it utilizing Pokemon GO's Buddy System.

Normally, this would not be such a major issue, but gamers have noticed that the Berries they attempt to feed Mega Aggron leave their bag. Given how rare some of the higher-quality foods for Pokemon can be, this has resulted in Niantic shifting into overdrive to fix the issue.

Considering that this bug has still not been fixed, players who have their Mega Aggron registered as their Buddy Pokemon should refrain from giving it Berries of any kind.

Other problems

With this Berry bug being brought to light, mentions of many other issues players have been experiencing have surfaced. If Niantic is listening to the concerns and bug reports brought by the community, the next update for Pokemon GO could bring a lot of much-needed bug fixes.

While the Mega Aggron bug appears to be consistent, the other ones Pokemon GO players are facing seem to differ from one person to another. While many have reported issues with Aron encounters, as depicted in the tweet above, others claim they never experienced any such bugs despite playing the title for a long time.

Mario M @mmel3692 @NianticHelp I've played Pokemon Go every day since the game came out, how come I've never run into any of these issues people complain so much about? I'll see a tweet from Niantic Support saying "Trainers, we are aware of this issue..." and I'm like "There's an issue?" Lol @NianticHelp I've played Pokemon Go every day since the game came out, how come I've never run into any of these issues people complain so much about? I'll see a tweet from Niantic Support saying "Trainers, we are aware of this issue..." and I'm like "There's an issue?" Lol

It is unclear if Niantic plans to compensate their players for having experienced the Mega Aggron berry bug. Typically, if an online game experiences a problem that cheats gamers out of their resources, a sort of compensation is offered in the form of loot or currency, be it either free or premium.

While Niantic's official support Twitter account hasn't mentioned any compensation, it is not impossible for the developers to do so by refunding the Berries or providing a free gift box to all players in the next update.

For updates on bug fixes coming to the mobile game, players can follow the official Niantic Support Twitter page here.

