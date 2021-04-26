Over the last twenty years, Pokemon games have expanded and improved many times since their initial release on the Game Boy.

As technology upgraded, the experience of playing Pokemon has been enhanced as well. The franchise has even grown to include fun twists on games outside of its core series.

Players now have access to catching Pocket Monsters on their mobile devices with the increasingly popular Pokemon GO game. A spin-off version of the original game, Pokemon Snap, will be released in the coming days for Nintendo Switch players.

At the current rate that virtual reality technology is improving, many fans of the Pokemon games are dreaming about their favorite franchise being available in VR. This article dives into what the future of Pokemon in VR could potentially look like.

Note: This article reflects the personal opinion of the writer.

The future of Pokemon games in virtual reality

The video above is a trailer for a fan-made virtual reality Pokemon game playable on the Oculus Quest. While the game provides an interesting peek into what a VR Pokemon game experience may look like, it's also missing many key elements that fans would expect to see from an official franchise game.

Still, it's certainly exciting to see what some fan favorites like Pikachu and Charizard would look like in virtual reality. Imagine a not-so-distant future, where players all around the world could put on their VR headsets and immerse themselves in a multiplayer Pokemon world.

All of the main aspects of the games that trainers love would be ten times better, making players feel like they are genuinely taking part in their very own Pokemon journey.

The acts of encountering and catching Pocket Monsters in the wild, as well as engaging in battle against other trainers, could be experienced on an entirely new level. With the abundance of diverse attacks that Pokemon can use, seeing these animations in VR would be truly astounding.

As gaming technology continues to advance every year, a core series Pokemon game in VR really doesn't seem that far-fetched.

The Pokemon Farfetch'd (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Of course, there's a lot of work done by the developers of the core series games and The Pokemon Company before a VR game can become a reality.

