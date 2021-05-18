The hardest Pokemon to evolve in Pokemon GO: Everything we know about Pancham

Niantic recently released a Fighting-type Pokemon, Pancham, in one-star raids. Pancham was released following the completion of the Global Challenge that required trainers to catch 500 million Fairy-type Pokemon.

The Global Challenge was released on May 4th along with the Luminous Legends X challenges, and trainers had time till May 9th to complete the challenge.

Trainers across the world put up a great effort, and the challenge was completed easily. Hence, Niantic had to roll out Pancham in raids from May 11th.

Congratulations on completing the Fairy-type Pokémon challenge, Trainers! You can enjoy the following.



🧚 A 3× Catch XP bonus

🐼 Pancham appearing in raids

🦄 Potential to find Shiny Galarian Ponyta



YouTuber and Pokemon Go trainer, Trainer Tips, revealed that Pancham is one of the most difficult Pokemon to evolve. This article will reveal what led Trainer Tips to reach this conclusion regarding Pancham.

Pokemon Go: Evolving Pancham into Pangoro

Pancham is a Fighting-type Pokemon that was originally found in the Kalos region (Gen 6). The cute little Pokemon evolves into Pangoro, which is a Dark and Fighting-type Pokemon. The combined types make it one of the best Pokemon, specifically for PvP matches.

Trainers have been raiding Pancham since it was introduced in the game to collect Pancham candies. In order to evolve Pancham into Pangoro, 50 candies are required. However, it is not easy to evolve Pancham.

Trainer Tips revealed that Pokemon Go trainers would be required to go on an adventure with Pancham. After the adventure is complete, only then will trainers be able to evolve Pancham into Pangoro.

Trainers are required to catch 32 Dark-type Pokemon with Pancham as their buddy to complete the adventure. Once the adventure has been completed, trainers can evolve it into Pangoro with 50 Pancham candies.

It was difficult to evolve Pancham into Pangoro as the Luminous Legends X event saw an increased spawn of Fairy-type Pokemon.

The Luminous Legends Y event, which commences on May 18th, will feature Yveltal, a Dark and Flying-type Pokemon. Hence, trainers can experience an increased spawn of Dark-type Pokemon during this event.

Yveltal will soon be making its Pokémon GO debut in the Luminous Legends Y event! Mysteriously, Dark-type Pokémon will also be appearing more often, and Pancham will be hatching from Strange Eggs.

The Dark and Fighting-type makes a deadly combination for the PvP matches. Therefore, Pangoro becomes a favorable option for trainers to use for PvP.

The perfect Pangoro for the Great League should be level 19.5 with 0/13/13 as the A/D/S. This has become a major problem as Pancham is only available via raids and would be a level 20 Pokemon.

How to evolve Pancham to Pangoro:

How to evolve Pancham to Pangoro:

Set Pancham as buddy and catch 32 dark type

Niantic has not yet confirmed whether Pancham will be introduced as wild spawn in the game. It is anticipated that the Fighting-type Pokemon will be available as one of the Pokemon in the 12 km eggs.

Pokemon hatched from the eggs are of Level 15 except when they hatch in boosted weather conditions. The 12 km egg is tough to get hold of, and the probability of Pancham hatching out of it is really low.

Trainers must also avoid cloudy weather as Pancham is boosted by cloudy weather. This situation makes evolving Pancham into a Great League PvP Pangoro really difficult.

Pangoro could also be used in the Ultra League and will require 0/14/15 statistics in Level 34.5. For the Master League, a perfect IV is required for rank 1 Pangoro.

Pangoro is vulnerable to Fairy, Fighting, and Flying-type attacks. Hence, trainers are advised to watch out for Togekiss, Gardevoir, Conkeldurr, and Lucario from the opponent's side during a PvP match.