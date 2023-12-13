"They look cool": Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainer shares rare battle encounter

While Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have many locales where battles can occur against wild creatures and other trainers, one location often goes unnoticed: Battles in the sky. Although they're rare occurrences, a trainer shared their thoughts on Reddit about how great sky battles look. On December 12, 2023, the user StaleUnderwear shared a screenshot of a sky battle and remarked:

"Battles that take place in the sky are rare, but damn do they look cool."

It can be tricky to trigger a sky battle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, but when they do occur, it's hard not to appreciate two Pokemon facing off high above the surface while the trainer looks up and dictates moves. All the while, trainers chimed in with their thoughts on battles in the air, hoping they would become more prevalent.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans discuss the state of sky battles in the series

Although plenty of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans found the shared video a bit ironic considering that two Ground-type Pokemon were battling in the sky (despite Landorus being part Flying-type and Garchomp being part Dragon-type and also based on a fighter jet), they had to admit that the visuals were rather pleasing. Some trainers even remarked that they'd never experienced a sky battle.

Other players posited that they hoped with the advent of full-fledged flight in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk, sky battles would be more accessible from now on. Considering that Koraidon and Miriadon will be able to fly instead of glide in the upcoming DLC, adding some wild (or even trainer) encounters would likely add some fun to the Switch titles.

Comment byu/StaleUnderwear from discussion inPokemonScarletViolet Expand Post

Comment byu/StaleUnderwear from discussion inPokemonScarletViolet Expand Post

Comment byu/StaleUnderwear from discussion inPokemonScarletViolet Expand Post

Comment byu/StaleUnderwear from discussion inPokemonScarletViolet Expand Post

Comment byu/StaleUnderwear from discussion inPokemonScarletViolet Expand Post

Comment byu/StaleUnderwear from discussion inPokemonScarletViolet Expand Post

Comment byu/StaleUnderwear from discussion inPokemonScarletViolet Expand Post

While appreciating the sky battle, some fans wondered how exactly Landorus and Garchomp could utilize their Ground-type moves since they require the ground to work, at least in the move descriptions. The ground is still below, but at a considerable distance, that doesn't make much logical sense when moves like Earth Power/Earthquake are used.

In addition to speaking about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk, other trainers also hoped that future open-world Pokemon titles would include free-flying sky zones where Pokemon/trainer encounters could occur more often, especially since they look so impressive and use creatures' flight animations compared to battles on the ground or water.

Comment byu/StaleUnderwear from discussion inPokemonScarletViolet Expand Post

Comment byu/StaleUnderwear from discussion inPokemonScarletViolet Expand Post

Comment byu/StaleUnderwear from discussion inPokemonScarletViolet Expand Post

Despite an overall positive reception, some Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players were less than thrilled with sky battles, considering them a gimmick since they were first introduced several generations ago. This is to be expected, though, as not every gameplay feature will be universally loved in a franchise as popular as Pokemon.

Comment byu/StaleUnderwear from discussion inPokemonScarletViolet Expand Post

Comment byu/StaleUnderwear from discussion inPokemonScarletViolet Expand Post

Whatever the case, the consensus on this Reddit post seems hopeful for more sky battles in the future. There may even be something of an expectation among fans brewing. Hopefully, Game Freak doesn't overlook the skies above when considering battle locations in The Indigo Disk DLC, but the good news is that fans will find out soon enough when it releases on December 14, 2023.