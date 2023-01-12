"This is good": Pokemon GO community praises Niantic for the Twinkling Fantasy bonuses

Since the release of Pokemon GO’s Twinkling Fantasy event, players have responded surprisingly well to some features and bonuses. Due to Niantic's rather anti-consumerist approach to its events as of late, players have begun to expect very little from the company. However, this new event has turned some heads.

With the community tending to be very vocal about the bad things Niantic has been doing to their most popular mobile game, it's refreshing to finally hear some positive responses. Since this is one of the first events of 2023, it could be a good sign of things to come.

So what makes this event so great in the eyes of the community? Thanks to a variety of bonuses that this event has brought to live servers, players are singing Niantic's praises in hopes that events similar to this one make frequent appearances in Pokemon GO's future.

Reddit reacts to Pokemon GO's Twinkling Fantasy event

Redditor u/Uunikana made a post on the official Pokemon GO subreddit in which they expressed their satisfaction with the event bonuses during the ongoing Twinkling Fantasy event. These bonuses increase the number of candies that players earn when catching creatures with Nice, Great, or Excellent Throws.

The original poster went on to say that they were also thankful that the wild Pokemon that spawn during the event are rare and not commonly seen creatures. Giving players a chance to capture such Pocket Monsters is a great way to encourage them to participate in the event.

Previous events and their bonuses did little to engage the player in terms of practicing their catching mechanics or accuracy since they always just granted bonus candies upon a successful catch. Granting bonuses based on performance gives players a bit more incentive to improve, which leads to more trainers wanting to play the game. After all, every video game is much more fun if you are good at it.

As previously mentioned, one of the points the original poster brought up in their post was regarding the event-boosted spawn rates. In line with the fantasy theme, this celebration gives players a chance to get their hands on some of the rare Dragon and Fairy-type creatures in the franchise.

Bagon, Deino, and Dratini are all available during the event, which makes catching them for candies much easier. This also drives up engagement with Pokemon GO since every player who is interested in the game is going to want to get their hands on these Pokemon, considering that they are some of the best to use in competitive play when fully evolved.

Many players have expressed how happy they are to have an exciting and profitable community-sided event without any paid research or paywalled content. With how vocal the playerbase has been about not caring for Niantic's anti-consumer ways, this could be the first step to bringing back the good old days of Pokemon GO.

