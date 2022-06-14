Tips for evolving Snorunt into Glalie in Pokemon GO

With well over 600 different Pokemon for players to collect, battle, and trade in Pokemon GO, there are going to be some that are difficult to obtain.

Luckily, several Pokemon can go through a process known as "evolution," which is closer to a metamorphosis. This upgrades the Pokemon to a more powerful form.

The Snow Hat Pokemon, Snorunt, is one of the many Pokemon with multiple evolutions that can be reached by accommodating differing credentials. Snorunt has two different evolutions that can be achieved: Glalie and Froslass. However, having numerous evolutions may trip up some less experienced users.

So how can gamers evolve their Snorunt? Which of the two forms is the easiest to obtain, and how can they help their Snorunt reach this form?

For readers who play Pokemon GO to complete the Pokedex, having access to this sort of information for any Pokemon is crucial for achieving their objective.

How to obtain Glalie in Pokemon GO

Glalie is one of Snorunt's evolutions in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Of course, before players can evolve a Snorunt, they must first have one. As fans currently find themselves in the summer months, finding Ice-type Pokemon can be a bit difficult. However, if they can find one, users can begin to farm for Snorunt candies required for its evolution.

Since finding Snorunt candies in the wild can be a bit challenging given the less than optimal conditions for Ice-type spawn rates, gamers may have to walk with their Snorunt. To gain the required Snorunt candies to evolve one, they may need to register it as their Buddy Pokemon and proceed to walk around with it.

Adventure Sync can make this process much easier as this allows individuals to passively gain these candies while Pokemon GO is not open. A total of 100 Snorunt candies must be collected to evolve it into Glalie.

Snorunt also has a buddy walk distance of 3 kilometers before readers are rewarded with a candy.

Doing the math means that users will need to walk a maximum of 97 kilometers. Given that this Snorunt is the first they have caught, and they did not use a Pinap Berry in doing so, this leaves gamers to accumulate 97 additional Snorunt candies. This also excludes the potential use of rare candies.

Players wanting to catch multiple Snorunt to decrease the distance they would need to walk will have better luck doing so in snowy weather. This weather condition dramatically increases the spawn rate of Ice-type Pokemon. They can also contribute every rare candy they find and earn to this endeavor.

Many users play Pokemon GO to complete the Pokedex. Sadly, with how the title works in accordance with the real-world conditions, many will be disappointed to see a severe lack of Ice-types given the current summer season.

However, for the lucky few able to find Snorunt, the hunt for candy can begin.

