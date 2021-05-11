Grass-type Pokemon are incredibly underrated when it comes to overall power, especially in Sword and Shield.

Oftentimes, trainers will select the Fire or Water-type starter on their journey to become a Pokemon Master. Over and over again, others have shown just how incredible the Grass-type starter can be.

In Sword and Shield, there are a wide variety of Grass-type Pokemon for trainers to choose from. From new creatures to older fan favorites, the abundance of grass-types includes some of the strongest Pokemon in the Pokedex.

Note: This article reflects Grass-type Pokemon from the base Sword and Shield game, not the expansions. It has been determined by base stat totals.

Top 3 strongest Grass Pokemon in Sword and Shield

#3 - Mow Rotom

Image via The Pokemon Company

After Wash Rotom, Mow Rotom may be the most popular of the Electric-type's varying forms. This Electric/Grass-type version does come with several weaknesses compared to other Rotom types, but retains the strength.

The five different Rotom forms all have a base stat total of 520. That makes Mow Rotom the third strongest Grass-type Pokemon found in the main Galar region Pokedex. It has great defensive stats at 107 each and a Special Attack of 105.

#2 - Leafeon

Image via The Pokemon Company

Leafeon, of course, can be obtained by evolving Eevee with a Leaf Stone in Generation VIII's Sword and Shield. Like the other Eeveelutions, Leafeon has an amazing 525 base stat total.

The highlights of its stats are a wonderful 130 Defense, a great 110 Attack, and a formidable 90 Speed. In the main Sword and Shield game, it can be found wandering in the Lake of Outrage or even in Max Raid Battles.

#1 - Rillaboom

Image via The Pokemon Company

The strongest Grass-type Pokemon in Sword and Shield is none other than the Grass-type starter's final form. Rillaboom is an absolute beast with a base stat total of 530, clearly giving it the top spot.

100 HP, 125 Attack, 90 Defense, and 85 Speed show just how powerful this Pokemon can be. Rillaboom is a solid battler in the game and a competitive setting, with an even stronger Gigantamax form.