Fire-type Pokemon are generally considered the strongest typing, but not all receive the same love as others.

Pokemon Sword and Shield took the series to a new level. It introduced a wide variety of new creatures and gave fans a chance to use some of their favorites from Generations past.

That is typical of a Pokemon game, but the first foray into the Nintendo Switch was a whole new experience. In terms of likeability with Fire-type Pokemon, however, a good handful of them aren't as popular as Charizard or Cinderace.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer. It will only contain Pokemon found in the Sword and Shield base game, not in the DLC expansions.

5 most disliked Fire Pokemon in Sword and Shield

#5 - Centiskorch

Image via Game Freak

Centiskorch received one of the first Gigantamax forms in Pokemon Sword and Shield. What it also received was a Fire/Bug-typing that saw it 4x weak to Rock-type attacks. It can do some solid damage with an Attack stat of 115, but with pretty weak defensive stats, it is understandable why some fans dislike it.

#4 - Coalossal

Image via The Pokemon Company

It took a while for Pokemon fans to take a liking to Coalossal. When that happened, it simply made the fans who didn't particularly mind it start to dislike it. Coalossal became a very annoying battler in the right hands. Its Gigantamax form and G-Max Volcalith are extremely powerful. It also gets access to Steam Engine, gaining incredible Speed if hit by a Fire or Water-type move. That makes it nearly unstoppable and players hated having to adjust to that.

#3 - Heat Rotom

Image via Game Freak

Wash Rotom is one of the most popular forms of this Electric-type Pokemon. It is often seen in competitive battles, setting up teammates or attacking with immense power of its own. The Fire-type version, Heat Rotom, is the complete opposite. As Heat Rotom, it is weak to Rock and Water-type attacks. While they all have the same stats, Heat Rotom just doesn't cut it compared to some of the other versions.

#2 - Heatmor

Image via The Pokemon Company

Heatmor is a rather boring Pokemon. Maybe fans are more indifferent to it rather than disliking it. Nothing about Heatmor stands out. As a pure Fire-type, there are many other creatures who can do what it does a thousand times better. Truly, Heatmor does nothing to set itself apart from the competition. That is why fans dislike it. Not because it is annoying or garbage, but because it is just bland.

#1 - Salandit

Image via The Pokemon Company

Salandit, the male version, may be the most disliked Fire-type Pokemon of all time. Salandit can evolve at level 33 into Salazzle. Salazzle is a pretty solid Poison/Fire-type. It can only evolve if it is a female Salandit, however. Females are extremely rare. Whenever one is encountered, it has a much higher chance to be a male. And with that, it has a much higher chance of causing players to groan when they see the male symbol appear by its name.