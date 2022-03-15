Top 5 episodes from the Pokemon anime

Emerging in Japan in 1997, the Pokemon anime has been one of the franchise's largest successes alongside its game titles and other media.

Since the anime's release, the adventures of Ash Ketchum and his friends have been ongoing for nearly 25 years. Watchers have witnessed the show's protagonist traverse many different regions seen in the game, catching the titular monsters and updating his Pokedex.

Along the way, Ash makes more than a few comrades and tends to knock heads with the ill-willed buffoons of Team Rocket: Jesse, James, and their chatty Meowth. Although 25 years of history encapsulates the anime franchise, some episodes are absolutely timeless.

The best Pokemon anime episodes to watch or re-watch

5) Here Comes the Squirtle Squad! (S1, Ep12)

Ash's Squirtle during its mischievous days (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The episodes in the initial season of the anime were pivotal for many reasons. One of the more critical aspects involves explaining how Ash met and joined forces with Pikachu, Squirtle, Charmander, and Bulbasaur, unmistakable starters from the first generation of games.

The twelfth episode of the first season focused on Ash's Squirtle, who used to have a mischievous streak.

As the head of the Squirtle Squad, Ash's eventual Squirtle would set traps for travelers to steal their things. This included tricking Ash, Misty, Brock, and Pikachu on multiple occasions. They even bound the gang to a tree and ate their food at one point.

Eventually, the Squirtle Squad would be commandeered by Meowth, who successfully captured Ash, his friends, and a wounded Pikachu.

In a bid to save Pikachu's life, Ash negotiates with the lead Squirtle to save his best friend. It's eventually revealed that the Squirtle Squad might be pranksters, but they're not malicious.

After a battle with Team Rocket and dousing the flames of a nearby town, Squirtle gives up its trickster ways and joins Ash's adventures.

4) Pokemon Emergency (S1, Ep02)

Jesse, James, and Meowth debuted in the anime's second episode (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There's no doubting that Team Rocket is the most persistent thorn in our heroes' side. The second episode of the anime made this abundantly clear and wasted no time introducing the group.

Although Jesse, James, and Meowth cut a much more sinister tone in this episode, it's much more memorable when one thinks about how far the group of antagonists has come.

They've certainly become much more buffoonish, but it doesn't hurt to see Team Rocket's roots in the anime's story and how daunting they were initially before becoming a persistent punchline.

3) Enter the Champion! (S22, Ep47)

Ash battles Team Skull's Gladion for the Alolan League crown (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It may have taken several seasons after his championship win in the Orange Islands, but Ash Ketchum finally became a Pokemon League Champion once again. Regardless, he became Alola's League Champion in battle during the Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends season.

Battling Gladion, the enforcer for Alola's Team Skull, Ash had to pull out all the stops to achieve victory. Thanks to a Lycanroc vs Lycanroc showdown, Ash prevailed over Gladion and took the crown for the tournament.

Some fans dispute that this was actually Ash's first League Championship, as they don't count the Orange League as legitimate for certain reasons.

This episode stands out as historical, as Ash proves he can still battle with the very best and come out on top, years after his victory over Drake in the Orange League. The Pokedex's completion is one thing, but becoming a champion is one of the most significant parts of Ash's goal throughout the series.

2) Charmander: The Stray Pokemon (S1, Ep11)

Ash's Charmander went through a dangerous ordeal in its introduction (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ash's Charizard is one of the most beloved companions in the series, but it had one of the most heart-tugging introductions. Originally belonging to another trainer, Ash met Charmander during his travels.

Charmander appeared feeble, with its tail flame waning, causing a serious issue since extinguishing a Charmander's tail flame will kill it. Charmander was loyal to a fault, waiting for its trainer and refusing to move from its spot.

Sadly, Charmander's trainer had abandoned it, and Ash, Misty, and Brock would have to rescue it during a terrible thunderstorm. On the verge of losing its tail flame, our heroes managed to save Charmander and help nurse it back to health at a Pokemon Center.

Realizing it had been abused, Charmander turned on its former trainer and joined Ash, never looking back. This episode is emotional, and it's always nice to appreciate just how far Charizard came as its own character.

Even when watched in a vacuum, this episode holds its own.

1) Bye Bye Butterfree (S1, Ep21)

Ash comes to terms with releasing his Butterfree back into the wild (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Another emotional episode, many fans of the anime often reference "Bye Bye Butterfree" as one of the most influential episodes in the series. Ash's first catch in his trainer career was a lowly Caterpie in Viridian Forest.

After plenty of love and care, this Caterpie became Butterfree, who helped Ash on many occasions. This episode saw Ash releasing the first Pokemon he ever caught to find a mate and venture across the sea.

Although it was initially rejected, Ash's Butterfree managed to defeat Team Rocket and win the affection of a mate, leaving its friend and trainer behind for a new life.

Letting something you love and care for go is never easy, and this episode drives that message home in a very significant way.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Ravi Iyer