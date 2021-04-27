Top 5 Fighting-type moves in Pokemon GO

The Fighting-type is a key player in Pokemon GO as it can deal with competitive nightmares like the defensive titan Registeel and the offensive menace Amomasnow. As such, Fighting-type moves have a pretty linear line-up in terms of viability.

Readers should note that this list relies explicitly on damage calculations and resources for PvP in Pokemon GO. It also values moves for more than just sheer power. Speed of use and the number of Pokemon capable of using it are also important factors that have been considered.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

What are the 5 best Fighting-type moves in Pokemon GO?

#5 - Counter

Counter (Image via Game Freak)

Counter is unquestionably the most-used Fighting-type Quick Move.

Counter is a solid Quick Move, clocking in at 8.9 DPS while generating 7.8 EPS (Energy Per Second). It deals steady damage to the opposing Pokemon while also winding up for that heavy blow to finish off a weakened opponent.

#4 - Sacred Sword

Sacred Sword (Image via Game Freak)

Sacred Sword is an incredible move. With a solid DPS of 50 and needing only 33 energy to go off, it deals hefty damage at a rapid pace.

Sacred Sword is, unfortunately, a very exclusive move, learned only by Cobalion. Cobalion is a solid Steel and Fighting-type Pokemon that performs quite well in battle. It's also extremely uncommon, considering that it's a legendary Pokemon.

#3 - Aura Sphere

Aura Sphere (Image via ishmam on DeviantArt)

Aura Sphere is even better than Sacred Sword. With an overall DPS of 55.6 and needing only 50 energy, Aura Sphere can melt just about any opponent in no time at all. Sure, it's slightly slower than Sacred Sword, but that increased DPS is more than worth it.

In addition, Aura Sphere is an exclusive move to Lucario - which is not a legendary Pokemon. So, while still a very exclusive move, it's not quite as unseen as Cobalion's Sacred Sword.

#2 - Dynamic Punch

Dynamic Punch (Image via ishmam on DeviantArt)

The 50 energy-cost Dynamic Punch move may not hit as hard as other Fighting-type moves with its 33.3 DPS. However, it hits fast enough while doing enough damage to make it the go-to move for a lot of Pokemon. In addition, the move is learned by a solid margin of Pokemon, making it very practical.

#1 - Close Combat

Close Combat (Image via Game Freak)

Close Combat is a Fighting-type's go-to move for slaughtering the opposing Pokemon. It takes a hot second to charge up, needing 100 energy, but it's worth every second thanks to its 100 base power and accompanying 43.5 DPS.

43.5 DPS may not seem like much after seeing Sacred Sword and Aura Sphere, but those moves are out of the norm. The average Pokemon will be more than content with a move like this, so long as it has enough bulk to get a Close Combat out.

Many Pokemon also choose Close Combat as their go-to Fighting-type move.