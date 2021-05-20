Top 5 Legacy moves in Pokemon GO

Some Pokemon can pick up more wins in PvP simply because they have an extra legacy move.

These rare moves could only be taught to a Pokemon at a certain time, whether it was during an event or before Pokemon’s movepool was simply changed. Now that Niantic released Elite TMs though, any player can get access to legacy moves. This will be a huge buff to some Pokemon who perform significantly better with these attacks. Here are the five best ones.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

The best moves to spend Elite TMs on in Pokemon GO

#5 - Thunder Shock

Image via Niantic

This attack was a legacy move for both Magneton and Zapdos. Thunder Shock is a strong quick move that can dish out a lot of damage from Electric-type Pokemon. In the case of Zapdos, Thunder Shock does about 2 more DPS than the other option, Charge Beam. Having a reliable quick move like this is going to make charging up those Thunderbolts much easier.

#4 - Ice Beam

This legacy move was granted to Lapras, along with the quick move Ice Shard. Considering Lapras’ monstrous Stamina stat (277), this Pokemon will most likely be seen on Gym defense teams. In this case, Ice Beam is certainly more preferred to Blizzard since it is guaranteed to fill up the bar for one Ice Beam in every battle.

#3 - Hydro Cannon

Image via The Pokemon Company

While this move is particularly good, the same could be said for all of the Starter-exclusive moves from Generation IV (Frenzy Plant, Blast Burn and Hydro Cannon). The reason why Hydro Cannon is a bit more valued is that the Pokemon that learn that move are in more need of damage output.

Pokemon like Typhlosion and Charizard can always annihilate the opponent with a strong Overheat. The same can be said for the likes of Venusaur and Torterra who can use Solarbeam. Water-type starters like Blastoise, though, usually count on Hydro Pump as their strong charge move. At that point, charging up 2 Hydro Cannons (which only cost 50 energy) will end up doing way more damage than one Hydro Pump.

#2 - Smack Down

Image via Niantic

This was a beautiful gift of a legacy move given to Tyranitar. Without this, Tyranitar’s best quick move is Bite, a 6 power move that does 14.4 DPS. Smack Down literally has twice the base power that Bite has. It may be a bit slower, but Smack Down is a much better quick move that will allow Tyranitar to do even more damage than it usually does.

#1 - Meteor Mash

Image via Game Freak

It may be odd that Metagross’ signature move would be a legacy move, but it is a great decision to use an Elite TM on this. The two options that Metagross has for a Steel-type charge move are Flash Cannon and Meteor Mash. Both of these moves literally have the same base power at 100 (although Flash Cannon has 110 power in PvP). Meteor Mash, however, costs half the energy that Flash Cannon does. So, if at the cost of 10 base power, a Pokemon can use two strong moves for the price of one, that’s some serious value.