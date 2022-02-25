Pokemon GO: Top 5 most overrated Pokemon in 2022

Pokemon GO and its competitive scene are not immune to having their fair share of stale picks, whether it be because of the community constantly hyping up a Pokemon or because a specific Pokemon is so common in the metagame that it becomes boring; there are a lot of overrated picks.

Of course, some of these Pokemon are overrated for good reasons. Just because a Pokemon is overrated in Pokemon GO does not mean it is bad. Every competitive game has annoying and overrated picks like "Ganondorf" in Super Smash Bros. or "Yone" in League of Legends.

These five Pokemon are the most annoying or tedious ones that, when seen on the other side, make the players sigh.

Top 5 overused Pokemon in Pokemon GO

5) Skarmory

Skarmory as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This was a pick I had in mind before I started this list. Skarmory owes its success mainly to its Steel typing. Like every Steel-type, they are incredibly annoying to go against due to their high amount of resistance and defense.

Skarmory is the reason why players should always have a Fire or Electric-type Pokemon.

4) Lucario

Lucario as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Lucario is a great example of a Pokemon that is overrated for a good reason. Lucario has every quality that makes a Pokemon good in Pokemon GO.

Lucario has the Steel and Fighting typing, which makes up for its mediocre defense but has enough power to send you back to the battle menu the moment it enters play, which annoys most players facing it.

3) Metagross

Metagross as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Another Steel-type Pokemon on this list, Metagross, is just Lucario, but with higher stats and a secondary Psychic typing to replace its Fighting typing. Players who go up against Metagross know they are in trouble.

2) Dragonite

Dragonite as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Though it is seen less and less nowadays, there is still a vocal and dedicated community for the original Dragon-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO. Dragonite's biggest flaw is its massive Ice weakness, as both Dragon and Flying typings share it. Dragonite's weakness to Rock-type attacks does not help it either.

1) Galarian Stunfisk

Galarian Stunfisk as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Galarian Stunfisk dominates both Great and Ultra Leagues. Again, its Steel typing contributes heavily to its usage, and it sports incredible bulk with 171 defense and 240 stamina.

Pokemon GO brings an exciting take on the Pokemon franchise in casual and competitive aspects. Niantic's twist on the staple battle system gives unexpected Pokemon a chance to shine, like in the case of Galarian Stunfisk. Niantic's mobile game and its competitive scene have metagames that favor Steel-types.

