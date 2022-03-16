Top 5 new evolutions in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Pokemon Legends: Arceus provided players with a bunch of powerful options and ways to play the game. As a precursor to the Sinnoh region, fans expected to see seasoned veterans like Garchomp and Electivire.

It turned out that several older Pokemon would get new evolutions with better stats and new moves. Which of these evolutions should gamers try to use in their playthroughs? Here's a look at five of the strongest new evolutions.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Which Pokemon got the strongest new evolutions?

5) Overqwil

Overqwil is a new evolution for Qwilfish (Image via Game Freak)

Johto fans might agree that Qwilfish could have used a buff. This Hisuian evolution is a Dark/Poison-type with a much more expansive moveset. Barb Barrage is a new tool that can potentially poison the target, but Overqwil can operate nicely simply by using Poison Jab (or using both).

A lack of a strong Dark-type physical move is the big thing holding this Pokemon back.

4) Basculegion

Basculegion can be encountered in the Cobalt Coastlands (Image via Game Freak)

With great stats and a wide move pool, Basculegion should be among the strongest of the Hisui Pokedex. Unfortunately, its move pool is split between strong physical attacks (Wave Crash, Zen Headbutt) and Special Attacks (Shadow Ball, Ice Beam).

As a result, it is forced to run mixed sets, which isn’t the end of the world, but it means some of its moves will lack damage output. That being said, Basculegion will end up getting Adaptability. With that and access to Poltergeist or Phantom Force, Basculegion could easily end up as the best Hisuian evolution.

3) Ursaluna

Trainers need a Peat Block to evolve Ursaring into Ursaluna (Image via Game Freak)

This new game has many parts where having a strong tank that can take hits and threaten back is 100% necessary. Very few options fill that role better than Ursaluna, who has enough bulk and Attack to wrestle with the biggest threats out there.

Ursaluna also gets access to Headlong Rush, which is basically a Ground-type version of Close Combat. It can Bulk Up to boost its stats, use Headlong Rush for damage, and pick from a bunch of other options for coverage (all elemental punches, Play Rough, Stone Edge, etc.)

2) Kleavor

A low-speed tier keeps this Scyther evolution from the number one spot. If it had a high-speed tier, Kleavor would practically be a pseudo-legendary. With a 135 Attack stat and access to Swords Dance, Kleavor can cut through the bulkiest of opponents.

This is another Pokemon that will get much better when it gets access to abilities. Kleavor is slated to get Sheer Force, which means it could be dropping the strongest Rock Slides in the game. Essentially, Kleavor will have trouble outspeeding some threats, but with a speed advantage, it will be taking victims left and right.

1) Sneasler

Sneasler can be used to climb up mountains (Image via Game Freak)

The evolution of Hisuian Sneasel has almost perfect stats for an offensive menace. Sneasler has a great speed stat of 120 as well as a 130 base Attack value.

The fact that it gets Poison Jab also lets it deal with Fairy-types, who usually beat out Fighting-types. The rest of Sneasler’s move pool is filled with potent weapons like Close Combat, X-Scissor, and Giga Impact for more risky plays.

Edited by Danyal Arabi