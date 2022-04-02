Top 5 Pokemon that got the biggest buffs in Legends: Arceus

Pokemon Legends: Arceus was a huge opportunity to breathe new life into some Pokemon.

Often, this was done with the multiple Hisuian forms that were introduced. Several other movesets got changed around in the Hisuian region, though. As a result, a couple veterans of the franchise saw a nicely needed buff.

Which Pokemon improved the most?

5) Typhlosion

Typhlosion recieved a new Ghost typing (Image via Game Freak)

For years, Typhlosion could only do one thing: spam a strong Fire move. Outside of Sun strategies where it could use Solarbeam, the only reliable tools Typhlosion got were Eruption, Flamethrower and Lava Plume.

In the Hisuian region, though, Typhlosion got a Ghost-typing that really evened out its coverage. Now, it can Shadow Ball incoming Water-types for high damage and possibly even a KO.

4) Empoleon

Empoleon now has access to Roost (Image via Game Freak)

On paper, Water and Steel sounds like an amazingly strong defensive typing. Empoleon isn’t much of a tank, though. It’s usually used for spamming Hydro Pumps, Ice Beams and Flash Cannons.

In the Hisui region, though, it got access to Roost, one of the best recovery tools in the game. If Empoleon gets Toxic in Generation IX, it will be a massive wall.

3) Tornadus

Tornadus is one of the four wind genies (Image via Game Freak)

This legendary really didn’t need a buff, but it certainly got one in its new signature move, Bleakwind Storm. Of course, all of the wind genies got new exclusive moves, but will they all be that useful?

For instance, is there any reason why Landorus would run Sandsear Storm when it learns Earthquake and Earth Power? The answer is probably not, seeing as those moves are much more accurate.

Tornadus usually relies on Hurricane, though, which only has 70 accuracy. Therefore, Bleakwind Storm is a more consistent Flying-type attack that it can use.

2) Cresselia

It’s hard to think of a Pokemon that was already this strong getting a buff, but somehow it happened. Cresslia still has its crazy high defenses and wide movepool in the Hisui region, but Game Freak gave it one extra weapon: Lunar Blessing.

Not only does this move restore health and remove status, but it leaves Cresselia shrouded as well, making incoming moves tougher to connect.

1) Goodra

Goodra got the Steel-type added in its Hisuian form (Image via Game Freak)

Of all the secondary typings they could have given Goodra, Steel was probably the best one. What are Dragons weak to? Ice, Fairy and Dragon would be the answer, and Steel resists each of them. That combined with Goodra’s already large attacking power and wide arsenal makes this Pokemon a huge threat.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul