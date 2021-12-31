Top 5 Pokemon that are impossible to catch in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

There are some Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl with incredibly bizarre encounter requirements, and only the most patient trainers will want to attempt to catch them.

Although some Pokemon are much easier to catch in the remakes compared to the original games (namely Munchlax), many others have very unique catch methods. Some are only available on certain days of the week, while others can only be found in Honey trees.

Which Pokemon are the hardest to find in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

5) Drifloon

Drifloon only appears on Friday (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Just like in the original Generation IV games, this Pokemon only shows up outside Valley Windworks on Fridays. Of course, most trainers simply change the time on their Switch to get Drifloon, but without doing so, trainers will have to wait until Friday to catch one.

4) Vespiqueen

Vespiqueen is Bug-type and Flying-type (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Trainers will need to catch a female Combee to evolve into Vespiqueen, and a male Combee cannot evolve. That seems like a simple enough task until one realizes that 87% of Combees found in the wild are male. These Pokemon can be found only through slathering Honey on trees, so finding a female Combee is guaranteed to be time consuming.

3) Mespirit/Cresselia

Mespirit is one of the lake guardians (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Both Mespirit and Cresselia are roaming legendaries, which means that they don’t have a static place to be encountered. Trainers can use their map to track where each of them are located, but if the trainer changes location, the Pokemon will too. That’s without mentioning that they’re both legendaries, which means they have a low catch rate as well.

2) Heracross

This Pokemon can only be found in Honey trees (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Heracross is definitely the most rare Honey tree encounter in all of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. When slathering a tree with Honey, trainers have a 1.5% chance of having a Heracross spawn in that tree.

1) Milotic

Also Read Article Continues below

It’s just about a guarantee that Milotic will take a long time to obtain in any Pokemon game. In Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, players need to fish in Mt. Coronet to find Feebas. If they are lucky enough to find the tile that Feebas spawns in, they would then have to raise its beauty stat to evolve it into Milotic.

Edited by Siddharth Satish