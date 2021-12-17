Top 5 Pokemon YouTubers to watch for nuzlockes

Nuzlockes are some of the most impressive displays of skill in the Pokemon world.

It’s amazing how incredibly hard certain Gyms and Elite Four battles become when a trainer is only limited to the first Pokemon in every route. On top of that, most of these YouTubers use additional rules that make it even more difficult (set mode, banning healing items, etc.).

Which Pokemon YouTubers attempt the hardest nuzlockes?

5) WolfeyVGC

Surprisingly, the 2016 VGC Champion also plays nuzlockes often. Wolfey is able to bring his knowledge of competitive Pokemon into a nuzlocke setting which allows him to complete hard runs. He’s even had the sheer gall to attempt a nuzlocke of Emerald Kaizo, often considered the hardest romhack to play, let alone nuzlocke.

4) Quick Nuzlockes

Themed nuzlockes can be quite popular on YouTube, and Quick Nuzlockes does plenty of them. Most recently, Quick Nuzlockes attempted a run of Pokemon Soul Silver with only Pokemon starting with the letter “H” (albiet the run had to start at the Kanto section of the game).

3) SilfSpectre

In terms of making nuzlockes harder, one way to really spike the difficulty is to limit the player to only one type. This is what SilfSpectre does on a regular basis, as the YouTuber’s channel features many monotype runs. Most recently, SilphSpectre did a mono-Rock nuzlocke of Heart Gold that featured Pokemon like Corsola and Shuckle.

2) Flygon HG

The majority of nuzlockes found on Flygon HG’s channel follow hardcore nuzlocke guidelines. Hardcore nuzlockes feature no items in battle, no over-leveling the strongest member of the next Gym leader, and playing on Set mode, where the game doesn’t ask the trainer if they want to switch Pokemon after an opponent has fainted.

1) Pokemon Nuzlocke Challenges

Also Read Article Continues below

This YouTuber refers to himself as “probably the greatest nuzlocker in the world,” and with good reason. Pokemon Nuzlocke Challenges is a professional nuzlocker with tons of knowledge on the core games of the series. He often follows hardcore nuzlocke rules, and also does “case studies” where he analyzes other YouTubers’ runs and provides tips on how to improve.

Edited by Siddharth Satish