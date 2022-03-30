Top 5 times Pokemon games were harder than they should have been

Just because Pokemon games are generally easy doesn’t mean gamers don’t rage quit them from time to time.

Several Gym Leaders and Elite Four members are notorious for causing resets and being generally annoying. That’s on top of some obscure and tedious missions players will sometimes need to go through to continue the game. These five moments, though, caused the most rage by far.

Which were the toughest obstacles in Pokemon history?

5) Team Aqua Hideout

The Aqua Hideout is located by Lilycove City (Image via Game Freak)

The warp panels in this area make Saffron City look like a joke. Granted, none of the Aqua grunts here will be problematic for the trainer (so long as they have a check to Mightyena and Golbat).

Navigating through the multiple warps is just tedious, though. Users might end up checking each warp room, considering one of the secret rooms has a Master Ball.

4) Getting Whitney’s badge

Whitney’s Miltank can spam Rollout to increase its attack (Image via Game Freak)

Especially for newbies, finding a way to beat Whitney can be really tough. Normal types don’t have too many weaknesses (only Fighting), so players won’t be able to simply spam their super-effective move for an easy win.

Whitney’s Miltank can regenerate its health with a quick Milk Drink, which means the trainer needs a one-time nuke move to get rid of its health. Whichever counter the trainer brings should optimally be the same gender as Miltank, too, because otherwise it will get Attracted.

3) Beating Cynthia

Cynthia is most known for her Garchomp (Image via ILCA)

Up until this point, most Pokemon champions had a theme to their team. Lance uses Dragons, and Steven uses Steel types, etc. Cynthia just has a flat-out strong squad with good type coverage, though.

Of course, the significant threat here is the level 66 Garchomp, but the rest of her team is no joke either. Trainers would be wise to spend the latter half of the game team building for the Cynthia battle.

2) The Ultra Necrozma battle

Ultra Necrozma is found atop Megalo Tower (Image via Game Freak)

Regular Necrozma may not have been the toughest threat to deal with, but that changed quickly when Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon was released. Ultra Necrozma is practically impossible to switch into without taking colossal damage, with a moveset of Photon Geyser, Smart Strike, Power Gem, and Dragon Pulse.

It also gets 167 in both base Attacking stats. Trainers are going to need to plan well ahead to beat this boss.

1) Volo and the Giratinas

Perhaps Volo’s team might be easier to beat if it was just by itself. The Giratinas could also be quickly taken care of in a vacuum. What makes this the most challenging part of any Pokemon game is that the trainer gets no rest; there’s no opportunity to heal in between.

Keeping a Giratina counter healthy while simultaneously fighting off Volo’s high-powered team is one of any trainer’s toughest feats.

