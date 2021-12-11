Top 5 TMs in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and their locations

One big part of assembling a strong team in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is knowing where the good TMs are.

In Generation V and onwards, TMs had unlimited uses. Since Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are remakes of Generation IV games, though, these TMs are only good for one use. This means trainers need to do extra work planning out which Pokemon get which moves. This is why trailers should know TM locations beforehand.

Where can trainers find the best TMs for their Pokemon?

5) Shadow Ball

Shadow Ball is a Ghost-type move (Image via Game Freak)

Other than being great on Ghost-type Pokemon, there are several other types of Pokemon that get Shadow Ball as a coverage move. Jolteon, for example, only really learns Shadow Ball apart from its other Electric-type moves.

To find Shadow Ball, trainers will need to head to Route 210, just East of Celestic Town. By the waterfalls is a beam that trainers can ride their bikes over. After crossing these beams to the left and downwards, there will be two rocks that can be Rock Smashed, and the TM for Shadow Ball can be found behind them.

4) Nasty Plot

Nasty Plot boosts special attack (Image via Game Freak)

This move makes special attackers twice as deadly. Nasty Plot gives a 2 stage boost to a Pokemon’s Special Attack stat, meaning its Psychics, Thunderbolts, Ice Beams, etc., are going to deal much more damage.

The TM for Nasty Plot is also incredibly easy to find. Trainers just need to head to Veilstone City and find the stairs that lead towards the Gym. There should be a biker by a house to the right that will offer Nasty Plot’s TM.

3) Calm Mind

Many different Pokemon, including Chansey, gets access to Calm Mind (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As great as it is to boost Special Attack, sometimes boosting Special Defense at the same time can go a long way. Some Pokemon can sweep entire teams after a couple of Calm Minds, examples being Gardevoir, Alakazam, and even Clefable.

Calm Mind is found in the Great Underground. Trainers can find the TM after getting the Explorer’s Kit in Eterna City. The Calm Mind TM should be specifically in the Rocky Cave.

2) Earthquake

The entrance to Wayward Cave is found underneath Cycling Road (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Not many moves can beat 100 base power and 100 accuracy. This brutalizing move is a staple on many powerful Pokemon’s movesets, and no trainer is going to want to step onto Victory Road without a Pokemon that knows it.

The TM for this move is in Wayward Cave. To find the entrance, trainers need to search underneath Cycling Road. They will also need a bike and the HM for Strength to clear a few puzzles.

1) Most things in the Veilstone City Department Store

Department Stores are known in Pokemon for having some of the best moves, but none has a better selection than this one from Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Usually, Department Stores will have the high power/low accuracy moves available (Blizzard, Fire Blast, etc.). In this one, though, trainers can get the more accurate moves, like Flamethrower, Ice Beam, and Thunderbolt. Other standout TMs include Swords Dance, Dazzling Gleam, and Psychic.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi