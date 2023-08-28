"Victini may have been an unspoken key figure in Unova's legend": Pokemon fan shares theory about potential future title

With the ninth generation of the Pokemon franchise potentailly bringing a remaster of the beloved main titles from the fifth generation, fans from all over the world are showing symptoms of Unova Fever. One particular post on the r/Pokemon subreddit has shown just how dedicated some fans can be in regards to what they believe we can expect from these upcoming remakes.

For those who may not have had the pleasure of playing through Black, White, Black 2, or White 2, these titles where some of the rare instances where developing a great story took priority when designing a game in the series. Though it has not been done to quite the same extent since, word of a Black and White 3 has gotten players thinking about the Unova region's lore once again.

Reddit reacts to the Pokemon Black and White 3 Victini theory

User Hsiang7 recently expressed their thoughts on a potential plot point for the title if Game Freak chooses to make another sequel for the Unova games or a new Legends title rather than just remaking the first ones. This theory ties heavily into the lore of the games, and the story of the region's three main Legendary Pokemon - Reshiram, Zekrom, and Kyurem.

For those who do not know, the Unova region Legendaries were once all one creature. Controlled by two brothers, they had different ideas for how they should use the power of their legendary companion.

One brother valued truth, the other ideals. This led to a massive fight between the two, resulting in the dragon being split into three parts. One resembling truth, the other resembling ideals, and the remaining part was formed from what remained of the dragon after the split.

Once each brother had their half of the dragon, a war broke out, ultimately resulting in a stalemate between the brothers. They sealed their respective halves into different stones until they were needed once more. This is where the original poster ties Victini back into the original post. Victini is the Victory Pokemon, a mythical deity said to bring victory to whoever controls it.

With the war of truth and ideals resulting in a stalemate, it would be reasonable to assume that at some point during the campaign, one of, if not both of the brothers would have sought out this creature. This could explain why Victini was hidden away in the lighthouse on Unova's Liberty Garden when players first encounter it in Black and White via an event.

Will Victini make an appearance in the future Pokemon remakes?

Victini as seen in the movie (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The original poster provides an interesting concept as to where Game Freak could go with the narrative of the Unova region. Pitching an idea of the two sides of the war having a sort of arms race to see who could find Victini first would make for a great Diamond and Pearl Clan equivalent if the developer chooses to go the Legends route.

However, if Game Freak does give the community another sequel to these games instead, it is unlikely that Victini will have any sort of relevance to the plot whatsoever. This is despite it being teased as one of Unova's most important creatures.