Viral clip gives a Pokemon twist to upcoming solar eclipse

Giving a Pokemon spin to the upcoming solar eclipse, a clip has recently made waves online. This humorous and clever meme video, simulating the celestial event using cartridges of Pokemon Sun and Moon for the Nintendo 3DS, has ignited delightful conversations across social media platforms, especially X.

In the clip, user @FTW_Arts ingeniously hovers the Pokemon Moon cartridge across the Pokemon Sun cartridge, mimicking the moon's transit across the sun during an eclipse. The caption accompanying the post, offering a digital dose of astronomy mixed with a sprinkle of nostalgia, reads:

"For those that are going to miss the eclipse on Monday, I have created a simulation of what the eclipse will look like along the path of totality."

The community's response to the clip was enthusiastic. While some pointed out inaccuracies — such as the lack of a visible ring around the Sun cartridge, which would've been indicative of an annular eclipse — others had amusing remarks to make.

"Very accurate simulation," one fan said.

One user had a serious question. They asked:

"Is this actual footage of the eclipse or an artistic render? Looks way too real."

Here are some more reactions to the video:

Fans are enjoying the humor in this Twitter post

How are Solgaleo, Lunala, and Necrozma related to the solar eclipse in Pokemon Sun and Moon?

The Light trio

In Pokemon Sun and Moon — along with their expansions, Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon — Solgaleo, Lunala, and Necrozma embody the celestial themes of the sun, moon, and eclipses. They play central roles in the games' narratives.

Solgaleo represents the sun, symbolizing daylight, and is featured in the Sun version. As a Psychic/Steel-type, it's known as the "beast that devours the sun" and can open Ultra Wormholes for interdimensional travel.

represents the sun, symbolizing daylight, and is featured in the Sun version. As a Psychic/Steel-type, it's known as the "beast that devours the sun" and can open Ultra Wormholes for interdimensional travel. Lunala represents the moon and is associated with the night. It is the key figure in the Moon version. This Psychic/Ghost-type is referred to as the "beast that calls the moon" and shares the ability to open Ultra Wormholes.

represents the moon and is associated with the night. It is the key figure in the Moon version. This Psychic/Ghost-type is referred to as the "beast that calls the moon" and shares the ability to open Ultra Wormholes. Necrozma embodies the theme of an eclipse, playing a crucial role in Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon. It can absorb light from Solgaleo or Lunala, transforming into Dusk Mane Necrozma or Dawn Wings Necrozma, respectively. These forms represent solar and lunar eclipses, symbolizing the blend of light and darkness. Necrozma's narrative involves its quest to heal itself by absorbing light, impacting the Alola region's natural light.

The interplay between these legendary creatures around the themes of the sun, moon, and eclipses is central to the plot and symbolism of the aforementioned games. This also highlights the cyclical nature of celestial phenomena and their influence on the world of Pokemon.