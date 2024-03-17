"We all lost raid passes": Pokemon GO player upset with Primal Kyogre Raid Day server issues

With Pokemon GO’s Primal Kyogre Raid Day happening once in a blue moon, players are usually stoked about the event. You can find players gearing up with raid passes and premium items like Star Pieces and Lucky Eggs to make the most out of the rewards and bonuses from the event. Raid Days are supposed to be fun and fruitful unless Niantic has other plans in store for you.

Niantic Labs is known to mess up major Pokemon GO events often, and the same was true for the Primal Kyogre Raid Day. There were server-related issues that prevented players from logging into the game. Many whose premium items were activated for the day, lost them all due to the mishap.

One Pokemon GO player expressed their displeasure on X, saying:

“You're kidding me!? We all went home an hour and a half ago when we couldn't log back in!! We all lost raid passes, incense we couldn't finish using, lucky eggs and the unused passes from our tickets... and now we're all home and you expect us to go back out for ONE HOUR!???”

The situation has frustrated players trying to enjoy their favorite Pokemon game. What's worse is when they spend their hard-earned money and don’t get the returns promised to them.

Pokemon GO player enraged after facing server issues during Primal Kyogre Raid Day

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Niantic’s official support page on X posted an apology for the server issues during the Primal Kyogre Raid Day earlier today. They said:

“Trainers, we have resolved server issues that were impacting Primal Kyogre Raid Day and have extended the event until 7 pmolocal time for all regions.”

The community was not amused by this as an extra hour added to the event is not enough to compensate for the loss of premium items, such as Lucky Eggs, Incenses, or Star Pieces.

A user, SeanMcQuay2000, expressed the same in the comments. They suggested that Niantic hand the game to a company that will take better care of the playerbase.

Comment made by a player (Image via X)

While the server issue upset most during the Primal Kyogre Raid Day in Pokemon GO, the main complaint was about the loss of raid passes. Players were trying to raid throughout the duration of the server issue before losing their passes while they were at it. As a result, they wanted Niantic to compensate them for their losses.