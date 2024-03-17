"Kyogre Raid Day frustrations": Pokemon GO player discusses server troubles in event

Pokemon GO's highly anticipated Primal Kyogre Raid Day was marred by widespread server issues that left many players frustrated and disappointed. The event, scheduled on Sunday, March 17, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm local time, promised players the chance to battle the Legendary Pokemon Kyogre in Raids across the globe.

To add to the excitement, an event ticket available for US$5 offered additional bonuses, including eight extra Raid Passes, for a total of fifteen opportunities to catch the coveted Pokemon.

However, the Pokemon GO event's initial execution was far from smooth, with players from various regions, including Australia, the United States, and Singapore reporting major server issues.

Many were unable to log into the game, experienced game crashes, and lost Raid Passes without the opportunity to participate in Raids. Reddit user ThisWhiteBoyCanJump seemed upset by this and mentioned:

"Kyogre Raid Day frustrations."

Pokemon GO players have an early disappointing experience during the Kyogre Raid Day

As mentioned, u/ThisWhiteBoyCanJump from Australia shared their grievances on Reddit, stating they faced "nothing but server issues the entire time" and could not log into Pokemon GO to contact support after wasting two remote Raid Passes.

Comment byu/ThisWhiteBoyCanJump from discussion inpokemongo Expand Post

Their experience was echoed by others, with one mentioning they only managed to catch half of the Kyogre they battled as they received a reduced number of Premier Balls. The sentiment of disbelief and frustration was a common theme, especially among those who had purchased the event ticket.

Comment byu/ThisWhiteBoyCanJump from discussion inpokemongo Expand Post

Another player from Australia reported that their game experience was smooth until 4 pm, after which lobbies glitched, and the app crashed repeatedly. This led to the loss of a shiny Kyogre, further exacerbating the frustration felt by many.

Comment byu/ThisWhiteBoyCanJump from discussion inpokemongo Expand Post

Players from other regions faced similar issues, with an American player lamenting the loss of two Kyogre and wasted passes due to server crashes. Similarly, a player in Singapore recounted getting stuck in raids and being unable to log back into the game for an extended period.

Comment byu/ThisWhiteBoyCanJump from discussion inpokemongo Expand Post

The consensus among players is a mix of disappointment and exasperation at the lack of server reliability, especially given the game's long history and the expectation of better performance during such significant events. The difficulties in catching Kyogre, even with perfect throws and the use of Golden Razz Berries, added to the overall dissatisfaction.

Niantic, the developer of Pokemon GO, has yet to respond to these widespread issues. The community hopes for acknowledgment of the problems faced during the Primal Kyogre Raid Day and expects compensation for the lost resources and opportunities.

As players continue to voice their frustrations regarding issues faced while encountering the Legendary Pokemon Kyogre, the event serves as a reminder of the challenges involved in hosting large-scale, global events in a game that relies heavily on server stability and performance.