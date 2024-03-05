When are Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon returning in Pokemon GO World of Wonders?

When are Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon returning in Pokemon GO's World of Wonders season? Trainers who missed out on raiding these two powerful creatures during prior game events will have another opportunity on March 17 and 23, 2024, from 2:00 - 5:00 PM local time. Primal Kyogre Raid Day will take place on March 17, and Primal Groudon's on March 23.

During these two short events, trainers can enter Primal Raids to battle Primal Groudon and Kyogre. Players who manage to defeat either of these bosses will acquire Primal Energy for Primal Reversion and the opportunity to catch a standard Groudon or Kyogre that can later be reverted to its Primal Form for eight hours, vastly increasing their combat capabilities.

Primal Groudon and Kyogre's Raid Days: What you need to know in Pokemon GO's World of Wonders

Expand Tweet

In addition to gaining the chance to catch Groudon/Kyogre in Pokemon GO and collect Primal Energy for them, trainers will be able to reap plenty of additional bonuses for participating in their Raid Days that should help them snag some rare Groudon/Kyogre specimens and raid more often during the event. These bonuses include the following:

As expected, Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre will appear more often in raids than other bosses.

Up to five additional free raid passes can be collected from spinning photo discs in gyms.

Shiny Groudon and Kyogre will have their appearance rates boosted during their respective Raid Days.

The remote raiding limit will be increased to 20 raids from March 16 at 5:00 PM to March 17 at 8:00 PM PDT for Kyogre's Raid Day. Meanwhile, Groudon's Raid Day will boost the remote raiding limit to 20 raids from March 22 at 5:00 PM to March 23 at 8:00 PM PDT.

In addition to these bonuses, Pokemon GO players who purchase an event ticket for $5 or equivalent can receive these bonuses beginning on March 23 from 2:00 - 1:00 PM local time:

Eight additional raid passes can be earned from spinning photo discs in gyms.

The chance to get XL Candy from raids is increased.

XP gains from raiding are increased by 50%.

The Stardust rewards from raiding are doubled.

Finally, remember that the event ticket will only be available via the in-game store until March 23, 2024, at 5:00 PM local time. These tickets can be gifted to friends with whom they have reached Great Friends status or higher.

However, all Pokemon GO players can raid Primal Groudon and Kyogre, catch their standard forms, and collect their energy without a ticket.

Poll : Will you be raiding Primal Groudon and Kyogre during their upcoming Raid Days? Yes No 0 votes