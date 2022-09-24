"We're finally finished": Pokemon players complete the Living Master Dex and the community is elated

While the franchise's slogan of "Gotta Catch 'em All" has become harder and harder to take seriously as the series continues, two Pokemon fans have taken the task to the next level. With over 900 creatures in the franchise, many choose to avoid catching every beast available, but two brave trainers have stepped up to the challenge.

Completing a standard Pokedex in any game in the series is no easy task, but these trainers went above and beyond by completing a Living Master Dex with creatures from the entire franchise. A Living Master Dex is much more difficult to complete than a standard Pokedex due to it requiring one of every type of creature.

Considering how monumental of a feat this is to accomplish, the Pokemon community has given nothing but praise to the two trainers for taking on and completing this goal.

Everything that goes into completing a Living Master Dex in the Pokemon franchise

Yesterday, Reddit user u/SpaceBornKiller posted about a monumentous achievement. They announced that they had completed a Living Master Dex. The Master Dex is the type of Pokedex included with the Pokemon Home application. It is used as a sort of true National Dex.

Completing a Living Dex becomes complicated because players need to have one of every type of Pokemon in order to complete it. This means trainers cannot just evolve a Venusaur from a Bulbasaur and have this count as three entries. A separate Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, and Venusaur are required.

Given how notoriously difficult it can be to evolve some Pokemon and even obtain some baby forms, this is truly a daunting task. However, some creatures are not available in modern Switch titles, and the two dedicated trainers had to transfer over some of the pocket monsters from different consoles as well.

Going into the comments section of the post, the team had help from a friend, u/shinymetroid, to obtain most of the event-exclusive mythical pocket monsters legitimately. This meant the team found a way to replicate distributions and in-game events in order to catch some of the most difficult creatures in the franchise.

Given that the original Game Boy and Game Boy Color games cannot connect to any other device, to obtain creatures from the second and first generation, they had to use the Kanto remake titles. They also played Colosseum and XD: Gales of Darkness in order to obtain a majority of creatures from Johto.

Despite having to hike through two spin-off Gamecube titles, the pair have commented that the creatures in Fire Red and Leaf Green's Safari Zone gave them the hardest time on their quest. This was followed by Colosseum's Ho-oh as it requires the player to complete 100 fights at Mt. Battle to obtain.

The efforts the team had to go through in order to fill their Living Master Dex with every type of creature in the franchise is truly a feat to behold. It is unclear whether or not they included every variant of a creature, such as the many forms of Vivillon, but nevertheless, their journey to become Pokemon Masters has come to fruition.

